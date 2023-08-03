Friday is International Beer Day. Test your Brew IQ with this refreshing quiz

An IPA, a stout and a lager walk into a bar together.

According to the classic joke, they should start arguing -- but let's hope not given that Friday is International Beer Day.

"I would like to think they could coexist," said Jason Ebel, co-founder of Warrenville-based Two Brothers Brewing Company.

Organizers of International Beer Day encourage afficionados to: "Unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day."

That's particularly easy in Chicago and the suburbs, which have a rich tradition of neighborhood taverns. Back in the day, Old Style was the go-to. Today you can find myriad independent brewers serving American and European-inspired cold ones.

"We've seen not only tremendous growth in American craft beer that's made in the Chicagoland market -- but we've also seen everybody else that makes great craft beer in the country want to come into the Chicago market," Ebel said.

That's "because we have such an educated consumer base that wants to explore and drink these great specialty products."

The first Friday of August is designated as International Beer Day, which makes sense as beer and summer are intertwined, Ebel said.

"We always look forward to summer because people get outside, it's warm -- they want a refreshing beverage," he said.

Suburban pubs marking International Beer Day include Two Brothers Tap House in Warrenville and Roundhouse in Aurora, as well as City Works Eatery & Pour House with locations in Vernon Hills, Schaumburg and Wheeling. Pinstripes venues in Northbrook, Oak Brook and South Barrington are offering 50% off pints.

Think you're ready for the big day? Why not take our Brew IQ test first?

1. IPA stands for Indiana Pale Ale. True or false?

2. Oatmeal Stout's color ranges from dark brown to black? True or false?

3. Session beer refers to what lawmakers consume while federal or state legislatures are in session. True or false?

4. Adolphus Busch, who helped found Anheuser-Busch, fought in what major conflict?

5. Old Style first was crafted in a South Side Chicago neighborhood. True or false?

6. Prohibition banning the sale and manufacturing of alcohol began in 1920. When did it end?

7. The song "Stronger Beer" spoofs cultural differences between England and France. True or false?

8. Beer originated in Germany in the 1400s. True or false? 9. Less than 100 breweries existed in the United States in 1978. How many are there now?

10. What product do Drew Carey and his friends make in the "Drew Carey Show," and what's the special ingredient?

Answers:

1. False. It's India pale ale.

2. True.

3. False. Session beer typically has lower alcohol content.

4. Busch served in the Union Army during the Civil War.

5. False. The beer originated in Wisconsin.

6. Prohibition ended in 1933.

7. False. The two countries are the U.S. and Canada.

8. False. Evidence of beer production dates back to civilizations such as ancient Egypt.

9. As of 2022, more than 9,000 breweries exist in the U.S.

10. Buzz Beer, consisting of beer and coffee.

Sources include: Anheuser-Busch, Brewers Association, Craftbeer.com, The Smithsonian Institution.