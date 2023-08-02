What to know if you -- or your kids -- are heading to Lollapalooza this weekend

Look out for yourself and for people around you, say Lollapalooza organizers in advance of this weekend's four-day fest. Here are some tips to stay safe.

• First, the facts: The festival takes place in Grant Park, with the main entrance at Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive and the north entrance at Monroe Street and Columbus Drive. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6.

• Have emergency contact information on you and your phone lock screen.

• Lollapalooza is cashless. Activate your wristband and link your account to a credit/debit card or a mobile payment service before you arrive and be sure to add an emergency contact when you do. Do not put on or tighten wristbands until you're ready to attend the festival: They cannot be loosened or removed. A replacement will cost you $25.

• Public transportation is your best option. Take Metra, Pace or the CTA.

• Be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye on your personal items at all times. If you find something or lose something, head to guest services for lost and found.

• Stay hydrated and keep cool. Visit hydration stations for free, cool, filtered water (bring your own empty water bottle or hydration pack). If you feel overheated, visit one of the cooling stations located around the park.

• Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses. Sunscreen is permitted in non-aerosol containers of 3.4 ounces or less. Dress for the weather.

• If someone around you looks like they need help, check in with them. If someone is getting unruly, alert the nearest staff member.

• Use the buddy system. If you get separated from your friends, check the main guest services tent. If you or a friend are in trouble, alert festival staff who will help.

• Lollapalooza gets loud. Wear hearing protection. If you forget ear plugs, stop by guest services for a pair.

• Bring a list of allergies and medications you take in case of a medical emergency.

• Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" are permitted. So are small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than one pocket. Clutch purses can be no larger than 6" x 9."

For more information, see lollapalooza.com.