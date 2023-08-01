Shedd Aquarium details major renovations for Centennial Commitment project

Sometime from summer 2024 to summer 2026, Shedd Aquarium will install the multistory Kelp Forest habitat, with seating in the lower floor. Rendering courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

Shedd Aquarium says it will restore its historic foyer will be restored to enhance architectural details, while allowing it to become a gathering place with animal encounters, learning programs and interactives. Rendering courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

Shedd Aquarium says its welcome plaza will be enhanced with a new entry experience and exterior ticketing pavilion that will offer a more seamless, quick and streamlined start to a visit. Rendering courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

Changing Oceans will be a new immersive experience in which guests will follow a path from the top of a vibrant ocean down through the depth of the water column. Rendering courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

Guests in the new Changing Oceans exhibit will traverse through different biomes to learn about how animals and environments are changing in response to a shifting climate. Rendering courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium's Caribbean Reef habitat will be re-imagined to feature guest favorites like the rescued green sea turtle Nickel alongside new arrivals like majestic spotted eagle rays in an expansive 40-foot tunnel. Rendering courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

This rendering showcases a newly expanded arapaima habitat in the refreshed Amazon Rising gallery. Guests will be able to come eye-to-eye with these large freshwater fish as they feed and explore, in a habitat that will allow the fish to continue to grow in size. Rendering courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium provided new details Tuesday about its yearslong renovation plan that will make waves for both visitors and animals, including new immersive exhibits with bilingual signs and updating animal habitats.

This summer marks the start of the major changes of the eight-year, $500 million transformation.

"Over the course of the next four years, we are going to lean in to our ability to connect people with the natural world, come eye to eye with nature, build compassion, and then be a catalyst to a groundswell of community efforts in conservation," said Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO of the Shedd Aquarium.

Some of the changes began earlier this year, which involved combining all of the aquarium's labs and the animal hospital into one space and opening a new bilingual exhibit on plankton in July. The larger and modernized lab space will be completed by September.

Shedd plans to complete all of the planned renovations by 2030, in time for its centennial anniversary. The aquarium will stay open throughout the project.

