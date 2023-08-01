Shedd Aquarium details major renovations for Centennial Commitment project
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium provided new details Tuesday about its yearslong renovation plan that will make waves for both visitors and animals, including new immersive exhibits with bilingual signs and updating animal habitats.
This summer marks the start of the major changes of the eight-year, $500 million transformation.
"Over the course of the next four years, we are going to lean in to our ability to connect people with the natural world, come eye to eye with nature, build compassion, and then be a catalyst to a groundswell of community efforts in conservation," said Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO of the Shedd Aquarium.
Some of the changes began earlier this year, which involved combining all of the aquarium's labs and the animal hospital into one space and opening a new bilingual exhibit on plankton in July. The larger and modernized lab space will be completed by September.
Shedd plans to complete all of the planned renovations by 2030, in time for its centennial anniversary. The aquarium will stay open throughout the project.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.