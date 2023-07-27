Neighbors in the news: Hoffman Estates ophthalmologist receives Newsweek award

• Hoffman Estates ophthalmologist Dr. Parag A. Majmudar was honored with Newsweek's Top Ophthalmologists Award for his unwavering commitment to improving vision care and pioneering innovative surgical techniques.

This accolade acknowledges Dr. Majmudar's exceptional contributions to the field of ophthalmology and was presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to improve vision and enhance the quality of life for those who entrust me with their eye health," said Dr. Majmudar. "This recognition motivates me to continue pushing boundaries, advancing the field and, ultimately, making a positive impact on the lives of as many individuals as possible."

Dr. Majmudar see patients at Chicago Cornea Consultants in Hoffman Estates, where his expertise in various subspecialties, including refractive surgery, corneal transplantation and cataract surgery, has enabled him to successfully address a wide range of complex eye conditions.

Dr. Majmudar's skillful hands and compassionate approach have earned him the trust and gratitude of countless patients.

Ali Zimmerman, left, and Tyler Smith join District 21 as assistant principals. - Courtesy of Ali Zimmerman and Tyler Smith

• Community Consolidated School District 21's board of education appointed two new assistant principals.

Ali Zimmerman has joined the staff at Oliver W. Holmes Middle School as assistant principal of instructional improvement.

Zimmerman joins the district from Chicago Public Schools, where she served successfully as an assistant principal at George Washington High School. She also served as a science, technology, engineering and mathematics integration specialist and as a math teacher at schools within CPS.

Meanwhile, Tyler Smith joined London Middle School as its newest assistant principal.

Smith most recently served as an instructional coach in Diamond Lake District 76. Prior to that, he served as a dean of school culture in Rockford and as a music teacher in Grayslake and Key West, Florida.

William Dennison Brewster Jr., recipient of the Mason W. Pressly Memorial Medal from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia. - Courtesy of Daniel Shippey/PCOM South Georgia

• William Dennison Brewster Jr. of Grayslake was a member of the first class of osteopathic physicians to graduate from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia, Moultrie, Georgia, where he was the recipient of the Mason W. Pressly Memorial Medal.

The prestigious memorial award is presented to a student on each of PCOM's three campuses, and recognizes outstanding achievement and service to the college, the community and the osteopathic profession.

Additionally, Brewster received the Excellence in Primary Care Award. This honor goes to a member of the graduating class who has been selected as most proficient in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology.

Brewster grew up in Grayslake and graduated from Grayslake Central High School. He began undergraduate studies at the University of Illinois, where he ran cross country/track and studied biology and Spanish. Brewster then transferred to Davidson College, where he continued to compete in cross country/track and graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology.

He will now begin a residency in emergency medicine at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Father Frank Keenan, chaplain at Lutheran General Hospital for over 40 years, celebrated his 90th birthday July 18. - Courtesy of Matt Bevenour Moak

• Happy 90th birthday to Father Frank Keenan, a beloved chaplain at Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, for more than 40 years. He marked his milestone birthday with a gathering for 150 friends on July 16 at St. Benedict's Nursing Home in Niles.

Father Keenan, who has touched so many lives working as the chaplain at Lutheran General Hospital, is also the oldest vowed member of Holy Cross Province.

He was born July 18, 1933, in Chicago, professed first vows in 1954, and was ordained in 1961.

