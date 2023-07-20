Schaumburg Legoland to premiere 'Lego Dreamzzz 4D Movie' on Aug. 1

Tied in to a forthcoming television series and new toy sets, the "Lego Dreamzzz 4D Movie" will become a permanent attraction at the Legoland Discovery Center Chicago at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg on Aug. 1.

The Legoland Discovery Center Chicago at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg will host the Aug. 1 premiere of the "Lego Dreamzzz 4D Movie."

The movie will be a permanent feature of the center at 601 N. Martingale Road, while a celebration of the new "Lego Dreamzzz" television series also will take place there from Aug. 1 to Sept. 10.

The animated Lego Dreamzzz tells the story of a group of young builders whose innovative skills are tested by adventures in the fantasy realm of dreams.

In addition to the launch of the series and 4D Movie, August sees the release of 11 related toy sets allowing kids to re-create scenes from the show or build stories from their own imaginations.

The experience at the Discovery Center challenges visitors to complete missions and create a Lego dream creature. Guests will be rewarded for completing all the missions with a certified dream chaser ID. They also can enjoy new photo ops and look for unique additions to the Discovery Center's Miniland.

For more information, visit the Discovery Center's website at legolanddiscoverycenter.com/chicago.