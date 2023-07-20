Northwest suburban police departments teaming to host gun buyback event

For the first time, Arlington Heights police and several of their Northwest suburban counterparts will host a gun buyback program for people to turn in unwanted firearms -- no questions asked -- in exchange for money.

It's part of a larger community event -- from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the St. Simon's Episcopal Church parking lot -- to emphasize a safety and prevention message of "zero harm."

Arlington Heights Police Chief Nick Pecora - Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

"We've never done one here. Let's see what the interest is," said Police Chief Nick Pecora. "If people show up, well that's guns off the street that could have been stolen or misused."

Using police department asset forfeiture funds, Pecora will hand out a $100 bill for every firearm handed in Saturday. Airsoft pistols, replica guns or knives aren't eligible for the cash incentive, but can still be turned in for disposal.

People can remain anonymous and won't be asked any questions about themselves or the firearm, police said.

"If it's not being used, it's just sitting in the corner of a closet somewhere and you don't want it, here's an opportunity to get rid of it and take a $100 bill," Pecora said.

Partnering on the event are the Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Palatine and Rolling Meadows police departments, Northwest Community Hospital and St. Simon's.

The day also includes a drug take-back (prescription, illegal and sharps); child safety seat inspection and instruction; bicycle safety; peddlecar impaired driving program; behavioral health education; and railroad grade crossing education.

"Every presentation we're going to have is going to be designed to reduce personal or financial harm," Pecora said.

St. Simon's is at 717 W. Kirchoff Road in Arlington Heights.