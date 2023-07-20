Meals on wheels: 6 suburban food truck nights, festivals July 21-27

Food Truck Thursdays start at 4:30 p.m. at Jens Jensen Park in Highland Park. Courtesy of Ravinia District of Highland Park

Tacos from a truck? Lobster rolls? Funnel cake?

Get a little adventurous for dinner this next week at food truck nights and festivals in the suburbs. Here are six.

1. Food Truck Pop-Up Night: 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Get food from Mario's Cart on Friday and Indaba USA on Saturday while you enjoy a cold beer from the Long Grove Brewery. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

2. Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: It's dinner and a show 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. After you get your grub, catch a free showing of "Freaky Friday." shopgenevacommons.com.

3. Winfield Food Truck Festival: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Beecher Avenue and Church Street in downtown Winfield. Eight food trucks will have you deciding between Hawaiian eats, pizza, barbecue and more as the festival joins up with the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago. Also available are a beer garden, vendors and a Kidz Zone with face-painting and games. brewavenueevents.com.

4. Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

5. Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 27, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Eat from food trucks and enjoy entertainment by Noah's JamBourree and Dime Store String Band. Free admission. cityhpil.com.

6. Tasty Thursdays Food Truck Event: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Crawford House on Butler Lake, 817 W. Lake St., Libertyville. The village's new summer series features a local food truck, entertainment and games. This week's features Your Sister's Tomato Woodfired Pizza and BioDome: The Reptile Emporium Reptile Show. libertyville.com.