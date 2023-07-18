Sound check: Chris Greene Quartet in Evanston; Barrington Porchfest; and Naked Brunch's new music

The Chris Greene Quartet returns to a favorite club when they play Evanston's SPACE Sunday, July 23. Courtesy of Ozzie Ramsay Photography

Barrington Porchfest

Barrington rallies the spirit of art and community as Barrington Porchfest returns for its second year as solo artists, duos and full bands perform their favorite songs on porches and front lawns along Cook Street and Grove Avenue between Lake Street and Hillside Avenue. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, snacks and sunscreen for this free, family-friendly event. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Free. Visit barringtonporchfest.com for the lineup, schedules and a map of performances.

Underbelly showcase

Settle in for a cozy Sunday of performances in the chill Art Gallery Kafe listening room as the Underbelly Hours hosts Adela and Dan present a summer showcase of Midwestern musical talent featuring Baroque-pop artist Bomethius, soulful blues-rock from Little Victory and indie-influenced harp tunes with Yomi. 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the Art Gallery Kafe, 127 Front St., Wood Dale. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. eventbrite.com.

Chris Greene Quartet

Bringing a diverse blend of influences to his popping jazz stylings -- from blues to soul, pop to prog -- Evanston native Chris Greene and his fellow musicians play a Sunday night set at one of the band's favorite clubs, SPACE. (The venue is also coincidentally where much of the group's 2022 release "PlaySPACE 2: Play Harder" was recorded.) 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Seated tables are sold out, but seated and standing general admission are still available for $15-$20. evanstonspace.com.

Chicago rock band Naked Brunch headlines a single-release show at Golden Dagger Sunday, July 23. - Courtesy of Jason Ehrreich, Naked Brunch

Born in 2022, Naked Brunch has been treating Chicago-area fans to high-energy rock shows with a touch of theatrical flair for nearly a year. This weekend, the band drops its second single, "Falling Out of You -- a soul-bearing dive into a broken relationship with Michael Hanna delivering passionate vocals over fiery fretwork from Sammy Dolgin, propulsive rhythm by Park Ridge drummer Scott Tentiger and Elgin's Hayden Accola's vibey bass grooves -- when the foursome headlines a release show at Golden Dagger, joined by Scam Likely and Modern Dairy.

8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $10. goldendagger.com.

Joe Pug live

Singer-songwriter Joe Pug, who cut his teeth musically at Tonic Room open mics and playing around our scene, returns to his musical roots for a Chicago-area tour stop in Aurora next week. The Maryland-native artist, known for lending an engaging timelessness to his modern-day folk and Americana tunes, will be sharing faves from 2008's "Nation of Heat" through his 2021 release "The Diving Sun," peppered with a few special surprises. 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $30-$35 (tack on $5 if you buy at the door). themusicvenue.org.

Former Chicago musician Joe Pug brings his beloved Americana tunes to The Venue in Aurora Wednesday, July 26. - Courtesy of Joe Pug

• Sad Summer Festival: July 21 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago, sadsummerfest.com

• The Rumble: July 21-22 outside the Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, cobralounge.com

• Pitchfork Music Festival: July 21-23 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago, pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Shows to see

• Jon Wolfe, Heads Carolina: 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $10. joesliverosemont.com.

• Women Who Rock -- Kate & The Black Roses ep release show with Broken Robots, Eliza Morris: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $12. goldendagger.com.

• Everyday Fantastic, Today's Children: 3:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St., Chicago. Free. instagram.com.

• David's House, Cornelius & the Sled Dogs: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Rookie's RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$15; reserved seating packages also available. rochaus.com.

• Emma Peridot, Larry Anthony: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Uncommon Ground Lakeview, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10. uncommonground.com.

• Authentic Pines, Totem Frogs, Atta Guns: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10 general admission, and VIP table packages are available. durtynellies.com.

• Fox Crossing Stringband: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. Make table reservations at heynonny.com.

• TV Star, Pony, The Flips, SOFT CHARM: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Subterranean Downstairs, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. subt.net.

• Tim O'Brien Band: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $29 for seated general admission, with table packages also available. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• The Steel Woods, Myron Elkins: 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $25-$29. joesliverosemont.com.

