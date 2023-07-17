Blue Oyster Cult to headline opening night of Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Sept. 2

Cap'n Funk & The Groove Train will open for Blue Oyster Cult on the first day of Schaumburg's 2023 Septemberfest on Saturday, Sept. 2. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The iconic rock band Blue Oyster Cult will headline the opening night of Schaumburg's three-day Septemberfest on Saturday, Sept. 2 Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg's 2023 Septemberfest main stage lineup is complete, as officials announced Monday that Blue Oyster Cult will headline the festival's opening night Saturday, Sept. 2.

The classic rockers, boasting such hits as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin' for You," will take the stage at 8:30 p.m., following opening act Cap'n Funk & The Groove Train, on the village's municipal grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court.

Blue Oyster Cult's performance is sponsored by The Rose Family.

Cap'n Funk & The Groove Train will take the stage at 6 p.m. The band plays covers and original songs inspired by bands of the '70s and '80s that blend rock and pop with a funky horn section.

The headliners for Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4 were announced last month.

BoDeans will follow Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller on Sunday evening, when the Septemberfest fireworks show also will occur.

Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine and his Endless Summer Band will play Monday night after opening act Heart to Heartbreaker, a band featuring the music of Heart and Pat Benatar.

The schedule for acts on Septemberfest's Craft Beer and Wine Stage and the Local Stage can be found at septemberfest.org.

All of Septemberfest's musical performances are free, but weekend VIP tickets are available from today through July 31 at $65 each.

VIP ticketholders are provided a chair immediately in front of the main stage, come-and-go privileges to enjoy the festival, access to a climate-controlled restroom, and VIP access to the bar at the main stage.

Individual VIP tickets will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for $25 per person if the maximum capacity hasn't yet been reached.

Septemberfest is still looking for volunteers for morning, afternoon and evening shifts. They will receive a complimentary T-shirt and free parking on the day they volunteer. Registration also can be found at on the website.