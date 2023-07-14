Turkey leg-eating contest highlights Friday's Taste of Park Ridge events

Declaring himself "The Prince of Poultry," Max Thillens, 18, raised his barbecue-covered hands and flashed a saucy victory smile Friday after winning the Taste of Park Ridge's first turkey leg-eating contest.

It took Thillens only two minutes and 21 seconds to take down the 2-pound sauced and smoked leg.

"I feel great. I didn't even really break a sweat," Thillens said while coincidentally wearing a tank top emblazoned with "Meat Sweats" on it. "I had a strategy going in to push the bone down and get the meat off like it's an umbrella."

Fourteen eaters -- waivers signed -- battled the 90-degree heat in the hopes of winning bragging rights and a $50 gift card that Thillens likely won't claim.

Why? The event was sponsored by Mel's Craft BBQ, owned by his dad, Mel Thillens.

The younger Thillens swears the fix wasn't in, and he didn't practice. The contest was judged seemingly impartially by Park Ridge Mayor Marty Maloney.

The elder Thillens, who opened his restaurant in May of 2022, said he hoped the event would become an annual thing.

"I just thought it would be a super fun, kind of old-school festival event," Thillens said.

In its 23rd year, Taste of Park Ridge continues Saturday in Uptown Park Ridge, 100 Summit Ave. There are 17 participating restaurants, a kids zone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and four musical acts, including headliners the Lounge Puppets at 9 p.m.