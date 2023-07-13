 

'I'm so incredibly proud of Lee': DeWyze remains Mount Prospect's Idol

  • "I'm so incredibly proud of Lee and his entire family." Barb O'Brien, Lee's first-grade teacher at St. James School, came out to support the hometown star before his show Thursday at Lions Park.

      "I'm so incredibly proud of Lee and his entire family." Barb O'Brien, Lee's first-grade teacher at St. James School, came out to support the hometown star before his show Thursday at Lions Park. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Supporters both new and old packed Mount Prospect's Lions Park when Lee DeWyze played a hometown show Thursday, July 13.

      Supporters both new and old packed Mount Prospect's Lions Park when Lee DeWyze played a hometown show Thursday, July 13. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Daphne is Lee DeWyze's biggest fan in Bolingbrook. She met him Thursday during a preshow meet-and-greet, which was a fundraiser for the Mount Prospect Parks Foundation, at Lions Park.

      Daphne is Lee DeWyze's biggest fan in Bolingbrook. She met him Thursday during a preshow meet-and-greet, which was a fundraiser for the Mount Prospect Parks Foundation, at Lions Park. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Lee DeWyze greets his former Prospect High School teachers Julie Stoker and Pat Monti on Thursday before his show at Lions Park.

      Lee DeWyze greets his former Prospect High School teachers Julie Stoker and Pat Monti on Thursday before his show at Lions Park. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Lee DeWyze performed two acoustic songs after signing posters for fans as part of the preshow meet-and-greet, a fundraiser for the Mount Prospect Parks Foundation, on Thursday at Lions Park.

      Lee DeWyze performed two acoustic songs after signing posters for fans as part of the preshow meet-and-greet, a fundraiser for the Mount Prospect Parks Foundation, on Thursday at Lions Park. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • 2010 "American Idol" winner Lee DeWyze played a free hometown show at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell in Mount Prospect Thursday, July 13.

      2010 "American Idol" winner Lee DeWyze played a free hometown show at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell in Mount Prospect Thursday, July 13. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Lee DeWyze treated fans to a mix of original favorites and a few cherished covers for his solo acoustic hometown show in Mount Prospect Thursday, July 13.

      Lee DeWyze treated fans to a mix of original favorites and a few cherished covers for his solo acoustic hometown show in Mount Prospect Thursday, July 13. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • 2010 "American Idol" winner Lee DeWyze played a free hometown show at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell in Mount Prospect Thursday, July 13.

      2010 "American Idol" winner Lee DeWyze played a free hometown show at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell in Mount Prospect Thursday, July 13. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Just a man and his guitar, 2010 "American Idol" winner Lee DeWyze treated hometown fans to beautiful music on a beautiful night at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell in Mount Prospect Thursday, July 13.

      Just a man and his guitar, 2010 "American Idol" winner Lee DeWyze treated hometown fans to beautiful music on a beautiful night at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell in Mount Prospect Thursday, July 13. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 7/13/2023 10:47 PM

It was a hometown concert in more ways than one.

Favorite son Lee DeWyze made a return to Mount Prospect with a solo concert Thursday night at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell.

 

DeWyze's appearance was part of the Mount Prospect Park District's Home Town concert series.

And even though DeWyze, who gained popularity in 2010 as the winner of "American Idol," calls Los Angeles home, he relished the reunion with his Mount Prospect family.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 