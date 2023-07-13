'I'm so incredibly proud of Lee': DeWyze remains Mount Prospect's Idol

It was a hometown concert in more ways than one.

Favorite son Lee DeWyze made a return to Mount Prospect with a solo concert Thursday night at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell.

DeWyze's appearance was part of the Mount Prospect Park District's Home Town concert series.

And even though DeWyze, who gained popularity in 2010 as the winner of "American Idol," calls Los Angeles home, he relished the reunion with his Mount Prospect family.