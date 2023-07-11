Best Bets: 'Cornerstones of Rock,' Kevin Nealon, Brookfield Zoo concerts and more

Jim Peterik, center, and The Ides of March play the "Cornerstones of Rock" show at the Des Plaines Theatre Sunday, July 16.

Rock at the zoo

Brookfield Zoo's summer concert series "Concerts for Conservation" bring Soul Asylum, Macy Gray, Vertical Horizon and Plain White T's for performances on the zoo's east mall that are followed by a light show and dance party. Enter at 8400 31st St. and 3300 Golf Road. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. $40 members, $45 nonmembers, $55 VIP includes early admission and parking. (708) 688-8400 or czs.org/concertsforconservation. Soul Asylum at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; Macy Gray at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15; Vertical Horizon at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Plain White T's at 7:30 p.m. July 22

'Live Loud'

Cinderella's Tom Keifer and special guests Winger and (former Mötley Crüe frontman) John Corabi head to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, with the guitar-driven "Live Loud 2023 Tour." Tickets are $59-$119 at arcadalive.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14

Tap fest 2023

Chicago Human Rhythm Project hosts its 33rd Annual International Festival of American Tap featuring performances, master classes and educational programs at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place, Chicago; Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago; Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago; and the Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Court, Chicago. Most performances are free but require registration. chicagotap.org/rhythm-world. July 14-23

Cantigny 'voyage'

Francophiles can get their fill of French culture at Cantigny's "Voyage en France," a daylong celebration featuring a 23-foot Eiffel Tower replica, French open-air marketplace, regional French food and wine, performances by Can Can Chicago, music, kids' crafts and architectural and floral displays representing Paris, Provence, Normandy and Picardy. Cantigny is at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors. cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16

South Asian mela

The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts hosts a South Asian mela at Women's Parks and Gardens, 1801 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago. The traditional Indian fair includes music and dance performances, arts and crafts and food. Free. kalapriya.org. Noon to sunset Sunday, July 16

Musical legends

Four musical icons -- The Buckinghams, The Ides of March, The New Colony Six and The Cryan' Shames -- with ties to the Chicago area come together for the "Cornerstones of Rock" tour at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St. Tickets are $69-$89 at desplainestheatre.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Soul-pop artist Alicia Keys brings her "Keys to the Summer Tour" to the United Center Tuesday, July 18. - Associated Press, 2022

Once the smoke clears (ahem) from the Windy City Smokeout weekend festival (July 13-16), Grammy-winning soul-pop artist Alicia Keys takes over the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, for a re-imagined in-the-round concert experience. Her "Keys to the Summer Tour" also features an opening set by Afrobeat singer Libianca. Tickets start at $49.50, with VIP packages available, at unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18

Actor/comedian Kevin Nealon headlines Zanies in Rosemont Thursday, July 20. - Associated Press

Actor/comedian Kevin Nealon, a nine-year veteran of "Saturday Night Live" and a regular on "Weeds" and "Man with a Plan," headlines Zanies, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $35 plus a two-item minimum. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com. 7:15 p.m. Thursday, July 20