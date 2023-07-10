Kane County Fair returns with carnival rides, farm animals, bull riding and more

Hi Infidelity will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the 154th annual Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Courtesy of Hi Infidelity

The 154th annual Kane County Fair returns this week with plenty of old favorites, along with some exciting new attractions.

Visitors stroll the midway at the 2021 Kane County Fair. It returns July 12-16 to St. Charles. - Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald, 2021

The fair will take place Wednesday through Sunday, July 12-16, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

Kane County Fair President Larry Breon estimated an attendance of about 60,000 people at last year's fair, and is hoping for a similar number of attendees again this year. He said when it comes to an outdoor event like the fair, attendance is weather-driven and that rain and air quality could be major factors this year.

The fair will feature new free shows like the Rhinestone Roper, as well as returning favorites like the pig races, the car show and 4-H shows. In recent years, Breon said the fan-favorite attractions have been the demolition derby, bull riders and the truck pull.

Breon said organizers are trying to make the fair as affordable as possible, charging either $5 or $10 for entry, and offering a wide variety of free entertainment. Parking and entry to the beer garden are also free.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2022 Riders stick to the wall of Zero Gravity as the Ferris wheel spins in the background at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

All music at the Miller Lite Sound Stage and entertainment throughout the fairgrounds will be free, except for the ticketed events at the Grandstand Stage.

Breon has been president of the fair for over 15 years, and has been attending the event since his childhood, when it was held in Elgin. He said his favorite attractions are the 4-H shows and exhibits, which he sees as the main reason for the fair.

See the Illini State Pullers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Illini State Pullers

He explained that years ago, when Randall Road was a "mediocre two-lane county road," the fair was mostly focused on agriculture, with many farm machinery exhibitors.

But while the scenery and exhibits have changed significantly over the years, thanks to 4-H, the fair is still one of the few places where people can see farm animals and real agricultural work, Breon said.

"They can actually see a cow being milked," Breon said. "Milk doesn't come from Jewel. It comes from a cow first, and that's one of those things that's kind of being lost."

• • •

Kane County Fair

Where: Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, (630) 584-6926, kanecountyfair.com

When: 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 12-13; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 14-15; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Admission: Season tickets: $25; daily: $5 Wednesday and Thursday; $10 adults and $5 kids 3-12 Friday through Sunday; free for kids younger than 3 all days. Seniors older than 62 and military members admitted for free until 5 p.m. Thursday

Music: Pino Farina at 7 p.m. Thursday; The Two Beer Tommy Band at 5 p.m. and The Breakfast Club at 8 p.m. Friday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Dry Country Line at 4 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 7 p.m. Sunday

Grandstand events: Illinois State Pullers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for $10; professional championship bull rides and cowgirls at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Demolition derby at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday for $10.

Free acts: Magic shows; petting zoo starting Thursday; Swifty Swine Racing Pigs daily; car show Saturday and Sunday only; Classic JP Car Show Saturday and Sunday all day; 4-H livestock auction at 1 p.m. Sunday

Rides: $30 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close Wednesday and Thursday; $30 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; $25 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close Sunday.