Schaumburg golf event for two local breast cancer patients seeks donations

The Schaumburg Women's Golf League has a record number of participants for its 10th annual Carol Nanna Memorial Golf Event on July 24, but is still seeking outside donations to support two breast cancer patients from the community. Courtesy of Linda Ewing

The Schaumburg Women's Golf League is seeking further donations for its 10th annual Carol Nanna Memorial Golf Event Monday, July 24, at the Schaumburg Golf Club.

Aimed at helping breast cancer patients with their treatment and financial needs, the event was renamed recently for league member Carol Nanna, who passed away in 2020 after a fight with breast cancer.

The event has grown from 35 golfers and $1,700 raised in its first year to nearly 100 golfers and $15,000 raised last year.

Now exceeding 100 golfers for the first time, registration is closed for this month's event. But others are encouraged to donate to the cause up to the event on July 24.

Checks can be made out to the Schaumburg Women's Golf League and sent to member Linda Ewing at 8 Chaco Court, South Barrington, IL 60010.

All proceeds will go to helping two breast cancer patients in the community, Ewing explained.

"Two servers at Chandler's whom we had become very close to were among recipients of our donations," she said. "However, now, the patients are chosen with help from nurse navigators at Ascension Alexian Brothers."

Golfers will tee off at 8 a.m., play 18 holes, have lunch in the clubhouse's ballroom at about 12:30 p.m., and can buy raffle tickets for donated items from community establishments.

"Representatives from the hospital attend the luncheon and give the golfers the stories behind the recipients' journey," Ewing said.

For more information, call (312) 218-7288.