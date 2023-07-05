Need a reason to go to the theater? Drury Lane's masterful revival of the farcical thriller '39 Steps' is the answer
"The 39 Steps" -- ★ ★ ★ ½
As the applause died down opening night of Drury Lane Theatre's merry revival of "The 39 Steps," my seatmate turned to me, beaming.
"This is the reason we go to the theater," he said.
Indeed. To appreciate the unbridled theatricality and inventive stagecraft of Patrick Barlow's adaptation (not to mention the physical virtuosity the play demands), "The 39 Steps" must be experienced live.
Inspired by John Buchan's 1915 man-on-the-run thriller "The Thirty-Nine Steps" and Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 film, Barlow's 2005 adaptation -- based on a concept Simon Corbie and Nobby Dimon introduced in 1995 -- is a spy tale wrapped in a screwball comedy that re-imagines for the stage the distinctive cinematic tropes Hitchcock pioneered on screen.
"The 39 Steps" is droll, fast-paced and popular. Drury Lane's show marks the Oakbrook Terrace theater's second revival since 2012 and the fourth suburban revival in 11 years.
But the show poses challenges for designers and performers alike. Four actors play more than 150 characters in the play, which requires speed-of-light transitions and razor-sharp timing. It also requires a director capable of managing comedic mayhem that unfolds mostly uninterrupted. Drury Lane has such a director in Johanna McKenzie Miller, assisted by Charlie Baker, who's responsible for the comedic movement.
This revival triumphs on every level, beginning with Angela Weber Miller's handsome, artfully designed set. It also boasts superb visuals by lighting designer Lee Fiskness, sound designer Ray Nardelli, properties designer Cassy Schillo and projection designer Anthony Churchill. Together they conjure locales ranging from a London theater to a locomotive speeding over a trestle bridge, to a lonely Scottish road beset by errant sheep. Churchill's color-saturated, comic-book-inspired projections are especially impressive, particularly those accompanying the "North by Northwest"-inspired chase scene.
A successful production of "The 39 Steps" also requires excellent actors, which Drury Lane has in Gavin Lee, Zuhdi Boueri, Tom DeTrinis and Caitlin Gallogly, all of them skilled physical comedians with impeccable timing.
Lee -- the lissome, likable Broadway veteran -- plays Richard Hanny, a bored and lonely bachelor who meets a mysterious Hitchcockian blonde (Gallogly) at the theater and takes her to his London flat. After revealing she's a spy bound for Scotland on a mission involving national security, she's murdered. Identified by police as the killer, Richard sets out to clear his name and becomes entangled in international espionage.
Along the way he meets an array of quirky characters including cheeky lingerie salesmen, attentive innkeepers, bumbling thugs and cagey aristocrats, all of them deftly played by Boueri and DeTrinis, marvelous clowns who possess the "Olympian level of fitness" Barlow's script recommends. Gallogly who also plays a country housewife and Richard's plucky love interest Pamela.
With a wink and a nudge, "The 39 Steps" both sends up and celebrates the genre in particular and theater in general. McKenzie Miller's practiced production lightly treads that tightrope.
The production opens with a bit of business from Boueri and DeTrinis that, while amusing, may confuse theatergoers unfamiliar with the play's conventions. And the pace lags slightly during the second act. But those minor details matter little when the comedy is as well-crafted as it is in this top-notch revival, which delightfully demonstrates the pleasure live theater provides.
• • •
Location: Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-0111, drurylanetheatre.com
Showtimes: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 13
Tickets: $85-$95, dinner-theater packages available
Running time: About 2 hours, including intermission
Parking: In the adjacent lot
Rating: For high school age and older
COVID-19 precautions: Masks optional
