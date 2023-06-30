Perk for Bank of America credit, debit cardholders: free 'Warhol' admission

Andy Warhol fans can thank Bank of America for the Cleve Carney Museum of Art's "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America Collection," a long-awaited exhibition exclusive to the CCMA and produced in partnership with the bank.

Now they have another reason to be grateful: Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders receive free admission to the exhibition Saturday and Sunday.

"Andy Warhol Portfolios" runs through Sept. 10 at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

The museum is among nine Chicago-area cultural institutions offering free admission this weekend to BOA cardholders. Participating institutions include: Morton Arboretum in Lisle; the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center in Skokie, the dler Planetarium, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Chicago History Museum, the DuSable Museum of African American History, the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Museum of Science and Industry (Sunday only).

For information on the Warhol exhibition, call (630) 942-2321 or theccma.org.