Neighbors in the News: Lincoln Early Learning Center names its new principal

• Katie O'Brien was named principal at Lincoln Early Learning Center, Mundelein, effective July 1.

Lincoln Early Learning Center serves preschool and early childhood students from Hawthorn School District 73, Mundelein School District 75 and Fremont School District 79.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the principal of Lincoln Early Learning Center," O'Brien said. "I look forward to leading alongside the staff as they set the foundation for our youngest students to become lifelong learners. I'm excited to meet more of the staff and families in the upcoming months to build a collaborative culture together."

O'Brien began her career in Woodland District 50 as a first- and second-grade teacher, later moving to Lake Bluff District 65, where she taught kindergarten and first grade. She then joined Grayslake District 46 and served as an instructional coach and reading specialist.

Most recently, she served as a teacher on special assignment in District 46.

She holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Loras College and a master's degree in educational leadership and literacy education from Northeastern Illinois University.

Schaumburg Village President Tom Dailly is inaugurated as president of the Northwest Municipal Conference. - Courtesy of Fowler Photographs

• Schaumburg village President Tom Dailly was installed as the president of the Northwest Municipal Conference (NWMC) at the organization's annual gala at the Hyatt Regency Deerfield.

The NWMC is a membership-supported association of 42 municipalities and one township that serves to strengthen local government and enhance intergovernmental cooperation in the North and Northwest suburbs of Chicago.

His term will run through June 2024.

Deerfield High School alumna Sydney Rothenberg. - Courtesy of Television Academy Foundation

• Deerfield High School alumna Sydney Rothenberg was selected for the Television Academy Foundation Internship Program.

The program provides eight-week paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide. Rothenberg was one of 38 students chosen by Television Academy members, from across the country, for the program.

Rothenberg, who is a junior at Loyola Marymount University majoring in film and television production, will be a casting intern at Isenberg Casting & Consulting, a casting company and consulting firm specializing in casting and talent negotiations for animation and video games.

"I feel so honored to have been chosen for an internship by Television Academy members," said Rothenberg. "I am excited to learn from industry professionals [and] get hands-on experience.

• Anthony Bersani was named director of operations at East Maine School District 63, effective July 1.

Bersani brings more than 25 years of experience in facilities management and construction to his new role, including a decade of experience in school-based facilities management and operations. He served as facility manager for Elmhurst School District 205 from 2014-2017, and in the same role for Valley View School District 365 in Romeoville from 2017-2021.

His most recent position was as director of facility management at Park Ridge Niles School District 64.

"I'm truly excited to be joining the District 63 team -- it certainly has an excellent reputation," said Bersani. "I'm looking forward to contributing to D63's success and to this new chapter in my career."

