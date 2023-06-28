Northbrook's first Fourth of July Parade since 2019 is ready to roll

Runners enjoy the 5K course in scenic Techny Prairie Park and Fields in the 2022 Liberty Loop. This year's run starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Northbrook Park District

The Northbrook Fourth of July Committee, comprised of staff members from the Village of Northbrook and the Northbrook Park District, is set to host its first Fourth of July Parade since 2019.

The parade steps off at 4 p.m. July 4 starting just west of Westmoor School, 2500 Cherry Lane, and ending at the village hall, 1225 Cedar Lane.

The parade route will be reduced slightly from 1 mile to 0.7 mile due to the Cherry Lane underpass reconstruction.

There will be accessible parking at Northbrook United Methodist Church, with restroom locations at Westmoor School and portable restrooms on Cedar Lane. There will be viewing along Westmoor School and Northbrook United Methodist Church.

This year's parade Grand Marshal is the Northbrook Historical Society, organized in December 1973 and celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Village President Kathryn Ciesla said the village stands in solidarity with "all that were and continue to be impacted by last year's tragic events in Highland Park."

"Safety will be of the utmost concern at our celebration this year, and we look forward to a wonderful event," she added.

For details on the changes this year, visit northbrook4thofjuly.com/faq/.

"With the Liberty Loop run on July 1 and the parade and fireworks on the Fourth, we look forward to resuming celebrations that unite our community," Northbrook Park District Board President Lisa Chalem said.

Safety barricades will be placed along the parade route. Spectators are expected to stay on or behind the curb or safety barricades.

Candy and giveaways will be handed out only to those on or behind the curb or barricades. Squirt guns are prohibited at this year's parade for safety reasons.

In case of severe weather, the following public buildings will be available: Westmoor School; Northbrook Village Hall; Greenbriar School; and Northbrook Public Library.

Festivities continue with a fireworks display at dusk. DJ entertainment and dessert will be available from an on-site vendor at the Ed Rudolph Velodrome at 7 p.m. Eventgoers may bring their own food, nonalcoholic beverages, chairs, and blankets.

At dusk, the fireworks display is best viewed from Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields. More information is available at northbrook4thofjuly.com.