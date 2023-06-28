Glenview back in action this Fourth of July

The village of Glenview returns to Fourth of July events with a bike parade, the milelong Independence Day Parade, and a fireworks display at Gallery Park.

The bike parade kicks off the festivities at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, launching from Jackman Park, 1930 Prairie St.

Anyone, not only kids, can participate in the bike parade with bicycles, strollers and scooters, though children 10 years and younger need a parent to walk with them. Participants can decorate their bikes and must wear a helmet.

About 15 minutes after the start of the bike parade, at 11:30 a.m., the official Glenview Independence Day Parade steps off at Glenview Road and Harlem Avenue, right next to the Glenview Public Library.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Capt. Billy D. Franklin, commander of the Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Great Lakes unit.

Parade entries will head south down Harlem to Central Road, turn west onto Central Road, and end up at Johns Park, between Hoffman Elementary School and Elm Street. Judges will review the floats as they roll by near Johns Park.

Entertainment groups include the Glenbrook South Marching Titans, the Jesse White Tumblers, the Medinah Shriners, the Polonia Ensemble and the drum and bugle corps of both the Cavaliers and the Blue Stars.

The village held pandemic-induced "reverse parades" in 2020 and 2021. Last year's events were canceled following the Highland Park shooting.

"This year's parade returns after a three-year hiatus from our traditional July Fourth parade and will include more than 60 floats and participating community organizations and businesses," said parade coordinator Kathleen McInnis of the Glenview Park District. "We are excited to welcome the community back for a cherished Glenview tradition."

The village's fireworks will start around 9:20 p.m., but there's much to do at Gallery Park before that.

At 6 p.m. several different parking lots open ($20, cash only) from the Metra station to Park Center. People can enjoy music from Festive Entertainment and an abundance of food vendors, including My Funnel Truck, Rita Ice, Soul and Smoke, Billy Bricks and Culinary Gangster.

At 7 p.m. there's a performance scheduled by the Glenview Concert Band, and after it gets dark the fireworks will go off, synchronized to music.

The village has set a goal of creating a zero-waste event for the fireworks display, and is asking people to take home everything they brought with them.

Information including parking lot locations is available at glenview4th.com.