Dining out: Gurnee's Chocolate Sanctuary says farewell with final Chef's Dinners

The Chocolate Sanctuary in Gurnee is hosting two final Chef's Dinners before it permanently closes its doors July 1. Daily Herald File Photo

Saying goodbye

If you haven't heard, The Chocolate Sanctuary in Gurnee is closing its doors on July 1. But first, the chocolate-inspired restaurant is hosting its final farewell Chef's Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29. The $50 dinners feature bacon-wrapped pork Wellington salad paired with sangria, grilled corn chowder paired with butterbeer, cocoa-rubbed prime rib paired with bourbon apple smash, housemade blueberry ice cream paired with Cocoa Di Vine and turtle mousse paired with coffee. Reservations are required.

The Chocolate Sanctuary is at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

Cocktail class

If summer entertaining is on your calendar, consider honing your cocktail-making skills at Thorn Restaurant & Lounge's Summer Cocktail Class at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. During the $55 class, learn how to make The Golden Rosé, Petaltini and No way Rosé -- two of which you'll make in class and the third will be bottled to take home, along with a mixer with jigger and spoon, a rose wine tumbler and recipe cards in a tote bag. Register at eventbrite.com/.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge is in The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/summer-cocktail-class.

Mezcal tasting

Are you a fan of mezcal? Santo Cielo will be hosting a special El Jolgorio Mezcal Tasting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the private dining room with special guest Michele Willard, regional director of the Back Bar Project. She and Santo Cielo beverage director Patrick Timmis will be guiding the tasting of four mezcals. Each $55 ticket also includes a complimentary Agave de Cortes cocktail at Quiubo after the event. Buy tickets at toasttab.com/.

Santo Cielo is at 123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/.

Nosh on the Peanut Butter Crunch and Alabama Smokehouse sliders during Timothy O'Toole's Bourbon, Beer and Burger Tasting Thursday, June 29. - Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

Sounds delicious: Timothy O'Toole's in Libertyville is hosting a Bourbon, Beer and Burger Tasting from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, led by beer ambassador Bob McDermott. For $50, expect three sliders -- Peanut Butter Crunch (peanut butter, housemade potato chips and sriracha aioli on a pretzel bun), Derby (bacon, Brie and red onion with a blueberry bourbon glaze) and Alabama Smokehouse (pork belly burnt ends, smoked Gouda, house pickled jalapeño, coleslaw and Alabama white barbecue sauce) -- each paired with a bourbon and beer. Buy tickets at timothyotooles.com/.

Timothy O'Toole's is at 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/.

Wildfire is hosting four-course Lagunitas Beer Dinners in Lincolnshire, Oak Brook and Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Wildfire

If you're a fan of Lagunitas beers, make plans to attend one of Wildfire's upcoming four-course Lagunitas Beer Dinners led by Jon Luecht, Field SUDS Manager for Lagunitas Brewing Company. The $70 dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with goat cheese fondue and seared ahi tuna paired with Disorderly TeaHouse Mixed-Up Berries. The second course is pan-roasted white fish and an IPA, while the main course is smoky barbecue rib tips and Cajun waffle fries paired with Waldos' Triple IPA. Dinner ends with pineapple upside-down cake paired with Island Beats Tropical IPA. The Lincolnshire (235 Parkway Drive, (847) 279-7900) dinner is Thursday, June 22; the Oak Brook (232 Oakbrook Center, (630) 586-9000) dinner is Monday, June 26; and the Schaumburg (1250 E. Higgins Road, (847) 995-0100) dinner is Tuesday, June 27. wildfirerestaurant.com/.

Truluck's Stonefruit Rita is a blend of blanco tequila, peach, apricot, fresh lime and hibiscus tea. - Courtesy of Truluck's

It's summer, and that means it's time for seasonal sippers at Truluck's in Rosemont. Cool off with the Rum Fashioned served over an ice block with bitters, lime and mandarin orange ($18); the mezcal-focused Smoke in the Garden (mezcal, botanical liqueur, hibiscus and fresh lime for $16.50); the Sea Plane, a mix of bourbon, Italian rhubarb amaro, aperol, passion fruit and fresh lemon ($17.50); the aptly named Summer Romance with vodka, amaro, fresh lime, almond and raspberry ($15.50); the "sleeper" Backwards Glance (scotch, sherry, spiced pear liqueur and berry tea for $16.50); and the Stonefruit Rita (blanco tequila, peach, apricot, fresh lime and hibiscus tea for $14.50). Zero-proof options include the Spicy Blackberry Cooler (blackberries, fresh lime and habanero lime for $9) and the Bright Eyed & Bushy Tailed (raspberry, fresh lime and Fever Tree ginger beer for $9).

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab is at 9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/.

This summer, cool off with the Rum Fashioned at Truluck's in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Truluck's

Make plans for WhirlyBall Naperville's Tuesdays on the Terrace from 5-9 p.m. every Tuesday during summer (except July 4) through Sept. 5. Enjoy live acoustic music, taco specials, margarita and Modelo specials, $5 beer of the month on draft and more.

WhirlyBall is at 3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, whirlyball.com/naperville.

In season

Bonefish Grill is making the most of summer flavors with its new seasonal offerings, from apps to cocktails. Start off with the new flash-fried Thai chili green beans before digging into the heartier mango sangria pork tenderloin, blackened shrimp with Mexican street corn, mango sangria salmon or chimichurri bistro filet. For a sweet ending, try the Key lime cake. Did we mention the new cocktails? The Wild Flower Martini is a blend of Ketel One Vodka, passion fruit, vanilla and fresh citrus juices topped with wildflowers and sparkling wine, and the Fresh Watermelon Martini is hand-muddled watermelon, English cucumber and Fris vodka with fresh housemade sour and frozen watermelon cubes.

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/.

Bonefish Grill is making the most of the summer bounty with new seasonal dishes and cocktails. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

Top Golf recently revamped its summer drink menu. Offerings include Frozen Spiked Lemonade (Conciere Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade and lemon juice), Coconut Tiki Bull (Bacardi Rum, Red Bull Coconut, citrus sour, pineapple juice, mint) served in a take-home tiki cup, Crown Apple Fizz (Crown Apple Whisky, white peach, citrus sour, lemon juice, ginger ale and orange), Island Fire Marg (Milagro Reposado Tequila, lime juice, pineapple juice and jalapeños with a tajin rim), Desert Pear Summer Spritz (Código 1530 Blanco Tequila, Aperol, desert pear, lemon juice and soda with a rock candy stir stick), and the nonalcoholic Mango Cooler (Monin Mango, Ruby Red grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, citrus sour, ginger ale and orange).

Top Golf is at 3211 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 596-1000, and 2050 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 656-2122, topgolf.com/us/.

