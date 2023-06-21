Glenview Summer Fest marks 48th year this weekend

At 6 p.m. the Glenview Summer Fest pivots to "Summer Fest after Sunset." Featured this year are bands Panic at the Costco and Jori Rose and the Thorns. Courtesy of the Glenview Chamber of Commerce

Longtime residents may have attended some or all Glenview Summer Fests throughout the years.

For Lauren Svendsen, the Glenview Chamber of Commerce's new membership and events manager, this will be her first year helping with one of the chamber's biggest events.

The 48th Summer Fest starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, spanning two blocks of Lehigh Avenue near the Metra train station.

"For me, it's kind of a little bit back to normalcy," Svendsen said. "You can have a great day with your family, with your friends. I think that's my favorite part."

It's a day of food and drink, children's activities and games, and more than 100 vendors highlighting a variety of products and services.

The day is split between more family-oriented offerings from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the "Summer Fest After Sunset" portion after 6 p.m.

"Over the years, the fest has changed locations and names, but the ultimate goal has always been to bring business and the community together," said chamber Executive Director Meghan Kearney. "We have several interactive, kid-friendly activities, such as the bubble experience, balloon twisting, magic tricks and cool treats like ice cream and snow cones, along with vendors selling jewelry, candles, and hand crafted items.

"The Lions Club will be selling Coors Light products at the beer tent during the day, and we will have plenty of food options like Rio Bamba, the new Chuck Lager and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream," she said.

After 6 p.m. and until 10 p.m., the fest features a pair of bands familiar to the North Shore, Panic at the Costco and Jori Rose and the Thorns.

Panic at the Costco plays covers of 1980s and 1990s hits. Jori Rose and the Thorns -- whose bass player, Marty Smith, is an Our Lady of Perpetual Help parishioner -- is more a folk-rock outfit. Vocalist Rose's voice is perfect for country tunes, as well.

Food trucks will to be on hand, with beer and wine also available for purchase.

Summer Fest is a free event, sponsored by Busey Bank, Compass Realty, Coors Light, Glenview Bank & Trust, Lynch McPeek Wealth Management and R & J Liquors.

A donation at the gate will benefit the Northfield Township Food Pantry.

Svendsen, a Medinah native, said she's excited to see it all come together.

"I'm waiting for it to happen and to see what it's all about," she said.