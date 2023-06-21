Best Bets: Stevie Nicks, Pride celebrations, Aly & AJ and more

Sweet!

Strawberries and strawberry jams, smoothies, popcorn, fudge, sundaes, pastries and more will be for sale during Long Grove's annual Strawberry Fest at 145 Old McHenry Road. There will be live music on three stages -- including headliners Kashmir at 9 p.m. Friday, Dancing Queen: An ABBA salute at 9 p.m. Saturday, and KennyLive at 4 p.m. Sunday -- plus pie-eating contests, carnival rides, family activities and more. $5 a day or $10 for a three-day pass. longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-fest. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Chocolate-covered strawberry kebabs will be for sale during Long Grove's Strawberry Festival this weekend. - Daily Herald file photo

Iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame double-inductee Stevie Nicks (once with Fleetwood Mac and once as a solo artist) brings her extended "Live In Concert" tour to Chicago's United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., to kick off the weekend. Tickets start at $95.50 at unitedcenter.com. 7 p.m. Friday, June 23

Jon-Michael Reese, who appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical "A Strange Loop," is among the singers performing at The McAninch Arts Center's "Pride Anthems" concert Saturday, June 24. - Courtesy of L Morgan Lee

• The McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, in cooperation with the Cleve Carney Museum of Art's "Warhol" exhibition, present Pride Anthems, a disco-inspired concert showcasing music from the 1970s through the present from artists such as Donna Summer, Queen, Madonna and Lady Gaga outdoors at the Lakeside Pavilion. Bring a blanket or chair. Free, but donations of canned goods to benefit the College of DuPage Glen Ellyn Food Pantry are encouraged. Doors open at 5 p.m. warhol2023.org. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24

• Navy Pier's Pride celebration features live music, storytelling, dance, drag performers and family activities along with appearances by KPOP performers Kween Widda K & Chemical X, The Chicago Gay Men's Chorus and Chicago's own Too Much Molly. Free. navypier.org. 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Joffrey at Millennium Park

Joffrey Ballet artists and dance academy students perform notable works from the company's repertoire -- including the pas de deux from "Anna Karenina" and the "Suite Saint-Saëns" -- at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free. joffrey.org. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Chicago Salsa Festival

Willie Colón, EL Gran Combo, Tito Nieves and a full lineup of Latin music artists heat up the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont, during the Chicago Salsa Festival. Tickets for the event start at $75 at rosemont.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Metal night at the Arcada

Prog-metal band Queensryche hits the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, with its high-octane stage show, featuring a special guest appearance by Janet Gardner, former lead vocalist of glam-metal band Vixen. Tickets are $49-$99 at arcadalive.com. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Maestro Riccardo Muti, shown here in 2018, will take his final bow as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's music director at the Concert for Chicago Tuesday, June 27, in Millennium Park. - Associated Press File Photo

Chicago Symphony Orchestra's Riccardo Muti, who announced his resignation later this month from the music directorship he has held for 13 years, conducts the annual Concert for Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The program, which marks Muti's final performance as the CSO's conductor, includes Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and Florence Price's "Andante moderato." Free. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27

The Metropolitan Jazz Octet, with Paul Marinaro, perform jazz-inspired interpretations of David Bowie hits at Chicago's City Winery. - Courtesy of John Broughton

The Metropolitan Jazz Octet and vocalist Paul Marinaro perform selections from their latest album, "The Bowie Project," consisting of jazz-inspired interpretations of such David Bowie favorites as "Space Oddity," "Changes" and "Let's Dance," at the City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $20-$40. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com. 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27

Aly Michalka, left, and AJ Michalka of Aly & AJ headline the Des Plaines Theatre Wednesday, June 28. - Associated Press, 2021

Following up on the March release of pop duo Aly & AJ's "With Love From" album, the sisters Michalka hit the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., for a midweek show of breezy, uplifting tunes. Tickets are $49-$99 at desplainestheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28