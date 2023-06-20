Wauconda Fest returns with cars, concerts, carnival and a bags tourney
The Wauconda Park District will hold its annual Wauconda Fest June 22-25 at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda.
The event will feature carnival rides, food, a beer tent, wine tent, live entertainment, bags tournament, craft show, car show and more.
Festival hours are 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 5 p.m. to noon Friday, June 23; noon to midnight Saturday, June 24; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Admission for all four days is $5.
Music includes classic rock from ARRA on Thursday; high energy country from Feudin' Hillbillys and hair metal from The Hair Band Night on Friday; upbeat country and pop/rock from Wild Daisy, Journey tribute band Voyage and high energy dance music from Hello Weekend on Saturday; and classic Billy Joel and Elton John songs from Billy Elton and rock from Modern Day Romeos on Sunday.
The 31st annual Wauconda Fest Car Show will take place Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for spectators. Registration for show cars is from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $20.
The Art & Craft Fair will also take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bags tourney will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for adults 18 and older, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday for parent/teen teams. Sign up begins one hour before play and is $30 per adult team, $15 per parent/teen team. The tourney will be for three-person teams (parent/teen teams must include one adult) and is weather dependent.
For details, visit waucondaparks.com or follow facebook.com/waucondafestrocks.
Wauconda Fest
Event takes place in Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda.
Thursday, June 22
5-10 p.m. Fest opens
5-9 p.m. Sponsor appreciation wine and beer tasting
7:30 p.m. ARRA performs
Friday, June 23
5 p.m. to noon Fest opens
5-9 p.m. Bingo
7 p.m. Feudin' Hillbillys performs
9:39 p.m. The Hair Band Night performs
Saturday, June 24
Noon to midnight Fest opens
1-5 p.m. $25 unlimited ride special
3 p.m. Badger Police Dog demo
3:30 p.m. Adult Bags Tourney
4 p.m. Wild Daisy performs
5-9 p.m. Bingo
7 p.m. Voyage performs
9:30 p.m. Hello Weekend performs
Sunday, June 25
7-9:30 a.m. Art & Craft Fair setup
8-11 a.m. Car show setup and registration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art & Craft Fair
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Car show
11 a.m. Kids Power Wheels at car show
Noon to 9 p.m. Fest opens
1-5 p.m. Bingo
1-5 p.m. $25 unlimited ride special
2:30 p.m. Parent/Teen Bags Tourney
3:30 p.m. Car show trophy presentation
5 p.m. Billy Elton performs
7 p.m. Modern Day Romeos performs