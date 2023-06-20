Wauconda Fest returns with cars, concerts, carnival and a bags tourney

The Wauconda Park District will hold its annual Wauconda Fest June 22-25 at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda.

The event will feature carnival rides, food, a beer tent, wine tent, live entertainment, bags tournament, craft show, car show and more.

Festival hours are 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 5 p.m. to noon Friday, June 23; noon to midnight Saturday, June 24; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Admission for all four days is $5.

Hello Weekend will perform at 9:30 p.m. June 24 at Wauconda Fest in Wauconda's Cook Park. Other bands scheduled to perform include ARRA on June 22, The Hair Band Night on June 23, and Modern Day Romeos on June 25. - Courtesy of JPM Photography

Music includes classic rock from ARRA on Thursday; high energy country from Feudin' Hillbillys and hair metal from The Hair Band Night on Friday; upbeat country and pop/rock from Wild Daisy, Journey tribute band Voyage and high energy dance music from Hello Weekend on Saturday; and classic Billy Joel and Elton John songs from Billy Elton and rock from Modern Day Romeos on Sunday.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019 The 31st annual Wauconda Fest Car Show will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 in Cook Park.

The 31st annual Wauconda Fest Car Show will take place Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for spectators. Registration for show cars is from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $20.

The Art & Craft Fair will also take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bags tourney will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for adults 18 and older, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday for parent/teen teams. Sign up begins one hour before play and is $30 per adult team, $15 per parent/teen team. The tourney will be for three-person teams (parent/teen teams must include one adult) and is weather dependent.

For details, visit waucondaparks.com or follow facebook.com/waucondafestrocks.

Wauconda Fest

Event takes place in Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda.

Thursday, June 22

5-10 p.m. Fest opens

5-9 p.m. Sponsor appreciation wine and beer tasting

7:30 p.m. ARRA performs

Friday, June 23

5 p.m. to noon Fest opens

5-9 p.m. Bingo

7 p.m. Feudin' Hillbillys performs

9:39 p.m. The Hair Band Night performs

Saturday, June 24

Noon to midnight Fest opens

1-5 p.m. $25 unlimited ride special

3 p.m. Badger Police Dog demo

3:30 p.m. Adult Bags Tourney

4 p.m. Wild Daisy performs

5-9 p.m. Bingo

7 p.m. Voyage performs

9:30 p.m. Hello Weekend performs

Sunday, June 25

7-9:30 a.m. Art & Craft Fair setup

8-11 a.m. Car show setup and registration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art & Craft Fair

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Car show

11 a.m. Kids Power Wheels at car show

Noon to 9 p.m. Fest opens

1-5 p.m. Bingo

1-5 p.m. $25 unlimited ride special

2:30 p.m. Parent/Teen Bags Tourney

3:30 p.m. Car show trophy presentation

5 p.m. Billy Elton performs

7 p.m. Modern Day Romeos performs