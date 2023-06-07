Best Bets: Blippi in Rosemont, Chi-Soul Fest, Jim Breuer, Umphrey's McGee rock doc

Blippi and his best friend Meekah tour to the Rosemont Theatre with "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" for two shows Saturday, June 10. Courtesy of Blippi

Live @ Lighthouse

Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago, initiated its summer concert series this week. Classical and jazz musicians will perform against a "stunning visual backdrop that will surround audiences in 360 degrees of vibrant imagery." Musicians scheduled to perform include: Polish pianist Polina Osetinskaya; vocalist Jazzmeia Horn; pianist/trumpeter Benny Benack III; guitarist/vocalist Allan Harris; the jazz trio Cyrus Chestnut, Lenny White and Buster Williams; and the jazz trio of Omer Avital, Billy Hart and Yotam Silberstein. Tickets start at $65 and include a free drink and the "Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius" experience. lighthouseartspace.com/chicago. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8; 7 and 9 p.m. June 22 and 29, July 13, and Aug. 10 and 31

Blippi and friends

Join YouTube sensation Blippi and his best friend Meekah as they head out on exciting and educational adventures through science and nature -- complete with songs and dancing -- when "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" comes to the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont, for two shows. Tickets are $25-$65. rosemont.com. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Chi-Soul Fest

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, delivers a stunning lineup for the return of Chi-Soul Fest. With four stages of performances across two days, fans can enjoy the soul-steeped stage shows by Aniba & The Sol Starz, Farley "Jackmaster" Funk, Bumpus, A Party Called Tribe, Isaiah Sharkey, Morgan Pirtle, Chi-Soul Old School R&B Comedy hosted by Damon Williams and more. Free. Check navypier.org for the schedule. 1-11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 2-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Kim Davis and Isaiah Collier perform in South Chicago Dance Theatre's "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley" at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre. - Courtesy of Michelle Reid

South Chicago Dance Theatre premieres "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley," an interdisciplinary work featuring a score by saxophonist Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few played live with projections by Rasean Davonté Johnson that pays tribute to the weekly jazz jam sessions that took place in South Side alleys during the 1960s and 1970s. Saxophonist Jimmy Ellis co-founded the jam sessions. His daughter, choreographer Kia S. Smith, is the executive artistic director of South Chicago Dance Theatre. The performance takes place at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $25. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Celebrate 25 years of Umphrey's McGee (featuring Palatine native Kris Myers, second from right) when the rock-doc "Frame x Frame" premieres at Chicago's Music Box Theatre Sunday, June 11. -

Hey, Umphrey's McGee fans, help the band celebrate 25 jammin' years with the premiere of "Frame x Frame," a career retrospective of the Indiana-born, Chicago-rock darlings as they launch their cross-country anniversary tour. The Sunday night movie premiere will be screened at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, followed by a live Q&A with the band's Brendan Bayliss and Andy Farag, along with director Pete Herzog and producer Kevin Browning. Tickets for the screening are $25 ($22 for members) at musicboxtheatre.com. The film will premiere concurrently (along with the Q&A viewing) at 6:30 p.m. on nugs.net for $19.99-$24.99. 6:15 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" veteran Jim Breuer headlines the Genesee Theatre Thursday, June 15. - Associated Press

"Saturday Night Live" and Comedy Central veteran Jim Breuer (TV's "Kevin Can Wait," "Half Baked," "Clerks") headlines the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets are $20-$50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Elgin's Gail Borden Public Library hosts "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Secrets of the Sewer" exhibition, produced in cooperation with the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Nickelodeon. - Courtesy of the Gail Borden Public Library

Elgin's Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., hosts "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Secrets of the Sewer" exhibition, offering visitors a glimpse into the crime-fighting turtles' underground home. Produced in cooperation with the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Nickelodeon, the exhibition also promotes team-building and problem-solving skills through various activities. gailborden.info. Through Aug. 27