Best bets: Taylor Swift, Beach Boys, Warhol exhibit, 'West Side Story' and more

Taylor Swift takes fans on a journey through her music on "The Eras Tour," coming to Soldier Field Friday through Sunday, June 2-4. Associated Press

Taylor Swift in town

With an added show Sunday to accommodate the throngs of fans clamoring for tickets, Taylor Swift aims to bring Chicago along with her on a retrospective journey through her musical career when "The Eras Tour" comes to town for three nights at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Drive, Chicago. Special guests girl in red and OWENN join her Friday and Saturday; MUNA and Gracie Abrams share the lineup Sunday. Find details, parking and ticket availability at soldierfield.com. 6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 2-4

The Chicago Dogs invite fans and their best, four-legged pals to a game Friday, June 2, at Rosemont's Impact Field. - Courtesy of Matt Zuro

The Rosemont-based Chicago Dogs baseball team, part of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, invites fans to bring their best canine pals to Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, for "Bark in the Ballpark" day. Take part in a pet parade and other dog-centered activities. Tickets start at $9. (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2; game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Mike Love and The Beach Boys head to the Genesee Theatre for a night of fun, fun, fun Friday, June 2. - Associated Press

Ranking among the most influential artists of all time, Mike Love and The Beach Boys bring their upbeat harmonies and surf rock to the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets are $89-$149 at geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2

The National Museum of Mexican Art hosts the National Theater Company of Mexico (Compañía Nacional de Teatro de Mexico) in performances of "Emiliano Zapata's Women." - Courtesy of the National Museum of Mexican Art

The National Theatre Company of Mexico performs "Emiliano Zapata's Women," by playwright/director/actress Conchi León, at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago. This fictional account centers on women connected to the early 20th-century Mexican revolutionary hero, including his mother, sister and one of his lovers, who offer an intimate portrait of Zapata. Presented in Spanish with English subtitles. $30-$40, 100% of opening-night ticket sales support DREAMers and the Little Village Rotary Foundation's scholarship fund for DACA students at the University of Illinois Chicago and DePaul University. (312) 738-1503 or nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3

Amanda Castro plays Anita in Lyric Opera of Chicago's production of "West Side Story." - Courtesy of the Lyric Opera of Chicago

Ryan McCartan and Kanisha Marie Feliciano make their Lyric Opera debuts as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria in Lyric's revival of "West Side Story." Directed by Francesca Zambello and conducted by James Lowe, the revival features more than 100 music and theater artists. Performances are at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $30. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. Friday, June 2, through June 25

Andy Warhol's 1967 work "Marilyn" is among the works on display as part of The Cleve Carney Museum of Art exhibition "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works From the Bank of America Collection." - Courtesy of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, present the one-of-a-kind exhibition "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop Works From the Bank of America Collection." Among the 200+ works are 94 works from the Bank of America collection, including silk-screens of Marilyn Monroe, Campbell's Soup cans, flowers, Muhammad Ali and others. The exhibition also includes the "Silver Clouds" installation from the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh along with photographs from CCMA's permanent collection. Warhol biographer and New York Times art critic Blake Gopnik inaugurates the lecture series that accompanies the exhibition at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3. His subject: "Andy Warhol: What Makes Him a Great Artist." Tickets start at $25. Additional programming is free with proof of ticket purchase. Lecture tickets with exhibition admittance are $10. Reservations recommended. (630) 942-4000 or warhol2023.org. Saturday, June 3, through Sept. 10

South Asian celebration

South Asian folk musicians, Indian dance ensembles, jazz, rock and Bollywood artists are among the entertainers performing during the fifth annual Mandala Makers Festival celebrating contemporary and classical South Asian music and dance at the Republic Bank parking lot, 2720 W. Devon Ave., Chicago. Free. mandalaarts.org. Begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 and 11

Jump around with Canada's Barenaked Ladies at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Tuesday, June 6. - Courtesy of Matt Barnes

Continuing a tradition they started in 2012 when the world didn't end the way the ancient Mayan calendar said it would, the fun-loving Barenaked Ladies return to Chicago with the "Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour," bringing Semisonic and Del Amitri with them to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $29.50-$59.50 at barenakedladies.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6

Rodney Atkins in Antioch

Country music star Rodney Atkins helps Antioch launch its "It's Thursday" summer concert series with a US99 (99.5-FM) kickoff party next week -- along with a performance by the Mackenzie O'Brien Band -- at the William E. Brook Entertainment Complex, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Free. antioch.il.gov. 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8

Chicago Tap Theatre artistic associate Sterling Harris curated the ensemble's show "Synesthete" running June 8-11 at The Den Theatre in Chicago. - Courtesy of William Frederking

Chicago Tap Theatre concludes its 20th season with "Synesthete," a program of new works curated by artistic associate Sterling Harris. The performance showcases the "cross-sensory nature" of tap as an intersection of dance and percussive music. Performances take place at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $35. chicagotaptheatre.com. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 8-10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11