Make a splash at 9 suburban water parks this summer

Mystic Waters Family Aquatic Center in Des Plaines opens for the season Saturday, June 3. Courtesy of Des Plaines Park District

Get ready to cool off when Raging Waves in Yorkville reopens for the season Saturday, June 3. Courtesy of Raging Waves

Time to grab a swimsuit, beach towels and most importantly sunscreen as suburban, family-friendly water parks are reopening Memorial Day weekend. Here are nine options for where to have fun in the sun while cooling off this summer.

Bensenville Water Park & Splash Pad

Water fans of all ages can enjoy slides, a splash pad, the pool and more starting Monday, May 29. Special events throughout the summer include Decorate the Deck Day June 10 and July 1, Slushy Day July 11, National Hot Dog Day July 21, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day Aug. 2, dive-in movie screening of "Jaws" Aug. 5 and more.

Details: 1100 W. Wood St., Bensenville, (630) 766-7015, bvilleparks.org/parks-facilities/bensenville-water-park/. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, May 29 through Aug. 13.

Admission: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: kids 3-17 $8, adults $11; after 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: $6. Noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday: kids 3-17 $10, adults $13; after 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday: $7. Free for kids 2 and younger. Season passes available.

Thrill seekers blast through Tsunami Surge at Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee. - Courtesy of Six Flag Hurricane Harbor Chicago

With more than 25 water attractions -- including the world's tallest water coaster, Tsunami Surge, and others such as Bahama Mama and Bubba Tubba, Buccaneer Bay, Castaway Creek, Dive Bomber, Hammerhead and Barracuda, Hurricane Bay, Hurricane Mountain and Monsoon Lagoon -- there are lots of ways to cool off this summer at the water park adjacent to Six Flags, which opened Saturday.

The Rockford location offers 12 waterslides, including the Tidal Wave, The Abyss, Bermuda Triangle, Typhoon Terror, Wipeout and more.

Details: Hurricane Harbor is at 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, sixflags.com/hurricaneharborchicago, and 7820 Cherryvale North Blvd., Cherry Valley, sixflags.com/hurricaneharborrockford. The websites offer a live chat option. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on the day and park, (check the websites) daily through Aug. 13. Weekends only Aug. 19 through Sept. 4.

Tickets: One-day tickets start at $29.99 online. The Platinum Pass and Diamond Pass include admission to Six Flags Great America, parking and more.

Itasca Waterpark

Saturday, May 27, was opening day for the Itasca Waterpark, which offers thrills on the 185-foot waterslide, plus a drop slide, a dive well with high and low dives, a zero-depth entry main pool with a vortex, sprayers and bubbler bench, and a family interactive pool.

Details: 100 N. Catalpa, Itasca, (630) 773-1213, itascaparkdistrict.com/176/Waterpark. Hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and holidays. Open weekends through Sept. 4 and weekdays, June 5-Aug. 11. Back-to-school hours Aug. 16-Sept. 1. See website for later hours and closings.

Admission: $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends and holidays. Individual and family passes are available.

Float along on Mystic Waters' Crocodile Cove lazy river when the Des Plaines water park opens Saturday, June 3. - Courtesy of Des Plaines Park District

Opening Saturday, June 3, Mystic Waters boasts two 37-foot slides, plus drop slides, the Crocodile Cove lazy river, Dolphin Bay (with a zero-depth leisure pool with fountains, jet sprays and a child-size dolphin slide) and the Beluga Beach splash pad.

Details: 2025 Miner St., Des Plaines, (847) 391-5740, dpparks.org/parks-facilities/mystic-waters/. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday though Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 3 through Aug. 13. Special hours: Noon to 7 p.m. July 4 and Aug. 19-20.

Admission: Adults $19, kids 17 and younger and seniors 60 and older $17. Residents: Adults $15, kids 17 and younger and seniors 60 and older $12.50. Twilight after 6 p.m.: Adults $16.50/$12.50, kids 17 and younger and seniors 60 and older $14/$11.25. Free for kids 2 and younger.

Paradise Bay in Lombard hosts special events all summer, including Flick and Float (watch a movie from your floatie) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 15. - Daily Herald File Photo

Enjoy fun in the sun at Lombard Park District's water park featuring Hurricane Cove (a zero-depth entry leisure pool with water sprays and a whirlpool), Sidewinder (body slide), Wipeout (bowl slide), Pipeline (speed slide), Alligator Crossing water walk and Splashdown (with a 3-meter and 1-meter dive board and drop slide). Special events include Flick and Float (watch a movie from your float) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 15; Root Beer Float Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 22; Family Olympics from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 29; Rubber Ducky Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 13; Cardboard Boat Regatta from 10-11 a.m. July 19; Grandparent's Day Aug. 6 and more.

Details: 437 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard, (630) 627-6127, lombardparks.com/paradise-bay-water-park/. Hours are 12:30-5:30 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12:30-6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Aug. 16. Postseason hours are 12:30-6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 19 through Sept. 3. Memorial Day: 12:30-6:30 p.m.; July 4 and Labor Day: 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Admission: Before 5 p.m.: Adults $11-$17; kids 3-17 and seniors 60 and older $8-$15. After 5 p.m.: Adults $9-14; kids 3-17 and seniors 60 and older $7-$11. Free for kids 2 and younger.

Raging Waves offers a wide variety of waterslides and thrill rides at the Yorkville water park. Opening day is Saturday, June 3. - Courtesy of Raging Waves

Located in Yorkville, the Australian-themed water park is Illinois' largest. Opening on Saturday, June 3, The Boomerang, Kangaroo Falls, Aussie Mat Dash, Wonambi, Kookaburra Kreek, The Three Sisters, PJ's Plummet, Platypus Plunge, Cyclone, Koala Kove, Quokka-Nut Island, Wild Wallabies, Tasmanian Twisters, Brock's Giant Sandbox and many more attractions are waiting for thrill-seekers.

Details: Raging Waves is at 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, (630) 882-6575, ragingwaves.com/. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3-9 and Aug. 14-18; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10-Aug. 20 and Aug. 26-27; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2-4.

Tickets: $29.99 for pick-your-date tickets and $54.99 for any-day tickets. Admission is free for kids 1 and younger. Individual lockers cost $12 and family lockers are $15. Standard parking is $20 and preferred parking is $30. Season passes are $149.99, which includes standard parking.

Rainbow Falls Waterpark

Rainbow Falls Waterpark in Elk Grove Village is a tropical paradise featuring a variety of attractions, including events such as the Duck Race at 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Everyday attractions include the Barracuda Bowl vortex pool, Pelican Plunge waterslide, Iguana Island play area and more. Preseason hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27-29.

Details: Rainbow Falls is at 200 Rev. Morrison Blvd., Elk Grove Village, (847) 228-2860, elkgroveparks.org/events/rainbow-falls-waterpark. Regular hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 3 through Aug. 13. Postseason hours are 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only, Aug. 19-Sept. 3.

Admission: $12 for residents, $18 for nonresidents; seniors 65 and older $9 residents, $13 nonresidents. Free for kids younger than 2. Season passes cost $160 for residents, $225 for nonresidents, with discounts for seniors.

The Water Works Indoor Water Park

Since Schaumburg's Water Works is indoors in the Community Recreational Center, weather isn't usually a concern. This year-round water park features three waterslides, a whirlpool, a diving pool, a rapid water channel, a sprayground, a zero-depth entry pool and more. Summer open swim hours began this weekend.

Details: 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, (847) 490-2505, parkfun.com/pools/the-water-works. Summer open swim hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Memorial Day hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Admission: Residents $8; nonresidents $12; free for kids 2 and younger.