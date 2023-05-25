Homegrown fare the star of seasonal farmers markets

Several farmers markets, including the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market, participate in the Link Up Illinois program, which doubles the spending power for people who buy fruits and vegetables with their Link card. Courtesy of Downtown Elgin Farmers Market

The Grayslake Farmers Market offers local produce, as well as items such as flowers, cheese, wine, jams, oils and soaps. Courtesy of Julie Jason of Grayslake Farmers Market

One of nearly every suburban community's much-vaunted regular fair-weather events is its farmers market, usually held weekly during the summer and fall. Farmers, crafters and many more who sell everything from fresh fish to meats, flowers, cheeses, breads, artwork and pet treats gather for several hours in a designated area on a designated day or evening each week to sell their goods to enthusiastic local residents.

Elk Grove Village Farmers Market

Jack and Connie Groat have been running the Elk Grove Village Farmers Market for about 15 years, attracting more than 40 farmers and other vendors to the parking lot between the Elk Grove police department and its public library each Saturday, June through October, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"I have had so many people asking me about the market this spring that I know it will be busy, especially now that the mask mandate has been lifted and people feel that they can socialize at the market again," said Connie Groat.

"And ours is a very happy market with live entertainment and different activities for kids and others every week," said Jack Groat. "Those activities range from Finding Mr. Potato Head to parades, dog shows, a corn roast, Halloween events and even an annual butterfly release. We have a really fun time."

The market runs a $1 off coupon in the Daily Herald every Friday. It is good at any Elk Grove Farmers Market vendor.

Money raised by the market each season is donated to three or four local food banks which serve Elk Grove residents and others.

Grayslake Farmers Market

Lake County's longest-running evening farmers market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday from June 7 through Sept. 27 in Grayslake. It has been running in and around the intersection of Center and Whitney streets every summer for over 30 years. Much of the rest of the year when the weather is cooler, the market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, according to Julie Jason, the Grayslake Market Manager.

"We run for 37 continuous weeks each year," Jason said, "offering patrons fruits and vegetables, meats, fish, wine, cheese, bakery items, spices, jams, honey, oils, soaps, fresh flowers, knife sharpening, arts & crafts, music and kids activities. Nonprofit groups also sell raffle tickets and other fundraising items."

She also said that the market features food vendors selling fresh tamales, crepes, street corn and Filipino lumpia for consumption while shopping.

The market is run by a local nonprofit organization that rolls all fees charged to the 60-plus vendors back into the running of the market, according to Jason.

"We were very busy throughout the pandemic and certainly don't expect a drop in shoppers now that it is over. And I don't think that inflation will hurt us, either," she said. "Everyone loves the market because it is so much fun and it also promotes the downtown businesses and public sites like the Historical Society and the library. We are looking forward to another really successful year."

Downtown Elgin Farmers Market

Elgin's Downtown Neighborhood Association took over the Elgin Farmers Market in 2000, just a few years after it was started by an individual.

This year the market will be staged along the River Walk Promenade, from June 2 through Oct. 13, because its former location is undergoing massive street construction, according to Sarah Michaels, market manager. The market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. each Friday but is extended until 8 p.m. on the first Fridays of June, July and August.

Michaels is expecting between 60 and 70 vendors this season, about 70 percent of which offer food and drink items (like fruits and vegetables, meat, bread, honey and eggs) while the other 30 percent sell various arts and crafts.

Food trucks also offer hot food to excited shoppers.

"We are working to create opportunities for local farmers and others to get their names out to the public," she explained. "And we hold the market in downtown Elgin in order to promote local businesses and create a thriving downtown."

The Elgin Farmers Market also participates in the Link Up Illinois program, which aims to increase the affordability and accessibility of fresh foods by doubling the value of Link or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) purchases at farmers markets, farm stands, food co-ops and independent grocery and corner stores across Illinois.

Residents who have LINK cards may go to the market's information booth for details about how they can use their card to purchase fresh, locally grown food at the market, Michaels said. "We feel that this is a great way to encourage healthy eating by our residents with these cards."

"We are also adding a kids area this year where we will offer free arts and crafts, story times, scavenger hunts and more and we are incredibly grateful to Ascension St. Joseph for their generous sponsorship of and participation in the market," Michaels added.

Woodstock Farmers Market

The Woodstock Farmers Market is in its 41st year, run by stand-alone nonprofit organization in the historic Woodstock Square. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday from late April through September. In October the market is only held on Saturdays.

"We are a producers-only market, meaning everything you purchase is grown or produced directly by the vendor you are purchasing from," said Kelly Kempf, market manager.

And Kempf personally visits every farm and other participating facilities to make sure that everything they are bringing to the market is produced on-site (mainly in McHenry County or just over the border in Wisconsin). A few fruits (like grapes and peaches) are brought in from Michigan, she added.

They carry all of the items seen at other area markets like fruits and vegetables, meats, fish, cheese, bakery items, spices, jams, honey, oils, soaps, fresh flowers and so forth.

"Our market is run by a board of four farmers and one local producer and mine is one of only two paid positions," Kempf explained. "The market only charges vendors what it actually costs us to put it on. No profit is made.

"We have 65 vendors signed up this year which is up from 45 vendors last year and our customers really support the market -- even when it rains," she stated. "We all want to support the people who are working so hard to bring us this food, which lasts so much longer than anything you buy in a grocery store simply because it was just picked the night or morning before the market and is so fresh."

The Woodstock Farmers Market offers the same type of LINK card match program as seen in Elgin. Customers with LINK cards may obtain fresh food at select market vendors, stretching their food dollars, Kempf said. The Woodstock program is underwritten by private funding.

The market also offers live music and a "Sprout Club" activity like family yoga, hula hoop lessons, free arts and crafts and story times at every market.

"Even though food prices may be going up everywhere, when you buy fresh produce from a farmers market, it lasts longer and you don't end up throwing things away because they spoil," Kempf stated. "If you can buy locally produced food, that should always be your first choice."