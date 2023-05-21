From Chocolate Fest to Memorial Day, May fests to put on your calendar

Chocolate fans: Sunday, May 21, is the last day of the Long Grove Chocolate Fest. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

May 21

Kane County Sportsman's Show: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Buy, sell and trade fishing tackle, Indian artifacts, firearms and related items and jewelry. Country breakfast and lunch served. $5. kanecountysportsmanshow.com.

Jeeps4Vets: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Liberty Jeep, 1000 E. Park Ave., Libertyville. Jeeps4Vets hosts the annual "Remember the 22 a Day in May" Spring Jeep Run. Begins with coffee, doughnuts and raffles. Engines start at 11:30 a.m. for the run to Grayslake to take over Main Street. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation. $20 per Jeep; proceeds benefit Veterans Path to Hope, which offers programs that support local veterans. bit.ly/22aDayJeepRun.

The Art of Hope quilt show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Judson University Lindner Fitness Center, 1151 N. State St., Elgin. Northwest Suburban Quilters Guild show featuring over 250 handmade quilts and accessories made by guild members. Shop the vendor mall and mini quilt sale; plus, vendor demos and scrap and book sale. $8; free for kids younger than 12 with paid adult. nsqg.club.

Bark in the Park: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 21, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Features an agility course, photo booth and dog-friendly goodies while supplies last. Adopt a dog from Heartland Animal Shelter. All pets must be leashed. Free admission. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Taryn Lomnicki of the Strawberry Patch makes chocolate-covered strawberry kebabs as part of last year's Long Grove Chocolate Fest. Sunday, May 21, is the last day for the festival. - Daily Herald File Photo

Chocolate Fest 2023: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Chocolate-themed treats, live entertainment from American English from 4-6 p.m., carnival, rides, pie-eating contests, chocolate and wine tasting, and a kids' area with games and entertainment. $5; free for kids 11 and younger with a paid adult. longgrove.org/festival/chocolatefest.

Naperville Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in front of Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane, Naperville. Curated outdoor market featuring independently owned, small businesses creating one-of-a-kind products. Free. napervilleartisanmarket.com.

Northbrook Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Village Green Park, on Walters Avenue, Northbrook. Third annual fest offers more than 80 juried artists showing paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, photography and more. Plus, live music, food vendors, kids' activities, painting classes, selfie stations and the "Kids Art Stop," where artists invite kids to stop at their booth to learn more about the art-making process. Free admission. amdurproductions.com/event/2023-northbrook-art-in-the-park.

Glenview Luxury Imports Charity Exotic Car Show: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 974 Railroad Ave., between Glenview Road and Dewes Street, Glenview. Fifty exotic cars, live music, food and drinks from local restaurants. First Responders equipment will be on display for the kids to inspect along with special activities. Free admission for spectators. Benefits The 100 Club of Illinois. glicarshow.com.

Norwegian Constitution Day Festival: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Hodges Park, 101 S. Courtland, Park Ridge. Pre-parade festivities in Hodges Park beginning at 11 a.m. will include scholarship presentation, entertainment by The Norwegian Bachelor Farmers, vendors, refreshments and kids' activities. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Talcott and Cumberland ending in Hodges Park. The parade will feature local marching bands, singing societies, folk dancers and Scandinavian organizations in ethnic costumes. nnleague.org.

Skokie Festival of Cultures: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Oakton Park, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Celebrates Skokie's cultural diversity with more than 60 cultures participating with music, dance, food, children's activities, vendors and more. Free. skokieculturefest.org.

Aurora Greek Fest: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Ave., Aurora. The 24th annual festival features Greek fare and more. Free. auroragreekfest.com.

Lombard Lilac Parade: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Steps off from Main Street and Wilson Avenue and proceeds north to Maple Street. This year's Grand Marshal is Marguerite Micken and the theme is Celebration of Laughter. lombardlilacparade.com.

Immersive Chamber Music Series: 2 p.m. Sundays, May 21 and June 11, at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago. The series features Nois presents Discovery on May 21 and VIOCELLO on June 11. $15-$30. epiphanychi.com.

May 23

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 23 through Aug. 15, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Live music schedule: May 23: One Night Band; May 30: Second Hand Soul Band; June 6: Chicago Tribute Anthology; June 13: Generation; June 20: BBI; June 27: The Ron Burgundys; July 11: HiFi Superstar; July 18: Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute; July 25: No Turn On Red; Aug. 1: Billy Elton; Aug. 8: Mackenzie O'Brien Band; and Aug. 15: Valius. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

May 24

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Live music schedule: Lisa Thomen on May 24; Jake Mack on May 31 and June 21; Joray Avner on June 28; and Sarah Coco on July 12. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

May 25

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 25 through Sept. 14, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Free admission. mchenrychamber.com.

Molto Tutti Student Film Festival: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago. Molto Tutti features original music composed and performed by students set to videos they also created. Games, raffle and refreshments. $20. lincolnsquare.org/events/details/molto-tutti-student-film-festival-41402.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 25 through Sept. 28, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Live music schedule: May 25: Ryan Herrick Situation; June 1: Black Diamond Sessions; June 8: Physical Graffiti; June 15: The D.B's; June 22: Nic Barnum Band; June 29: Davidson County Band; July 6: Tim Gleason Band: July 13: TBD; July 20: Senn Allen Band; July 27: Replay; Aug. 3: Petty Kings; Aug. 10: Kind Saturday; Aug. 17: Saturday June; Aug. 24: Peach Jam; Aug. 31: Taylor and Mane; Sept. 7: The Mosquitos; Sept. 14: Black Throated Wind; Sept. 21: Totem Frog; Sept. 28: Industrial Drive. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursdays, May 25 through Aug. 10, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Enjoy snacks from local restaurants. Bring a blanket and chairs. Live music schedule: Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert on May 25; Yankee Cowboy on June 1; Nu Blu on June 8; Blooze Brothers on June 15; Hillbilly Rockstarz on June 22; Semple on June 29; The Throwbacks on July 13; Starlight City on July 20; The Beatelles on July 27; True Company on Aug. 3; and Classical Blast on Aug. 10. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

May 26

Food Truck Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. A variety of food trucks, live music and entertainment. Admission is $1 per person. lcfairgrounds.com/foodtruckfestival.

North Aurora's Cuisine at the Crossroads: 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Community Park, Lincolnway Highway and West State Street, North Aurora. Featuring more than 10 local food trucks, live DJ music and more. Free admission and parking. brewavenueevents.com/schedule.html.

Vet Fest Foundation Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at Merrionette Park, 115 Burbon St., Chicago; Friday, July 7, at 23320 S. La Grange Road, Frankfort; and Saturday, Aug. 12, at Venue 1012, 1010 Station Drive, Oswego. Vet Fest 141 Foundation presents a four-concert summer series benefiting veterans. May 26: Locash; May 27: Spin Doctors; July 7: Simple Men Southern Nights; Aug. 12: Bruce in the USA. $35. vetfest141.org.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: May 26 and 28; June 16, 17, 23 and 24; July 3, 4, 7, 8 and 21; Aug. 11, 12, 25 and 26; and Sept. 1 and 2, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Firework shows after the Schaumburg Boomers games, along with various promotions and special theme nights. boomersbaseball.com.

May 27

"Embrace The Ruck" Memorial Day Remembrance Ruck March: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Police Military Veterans are hosting this inaugural event as a way to remember and honor soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. This free 6.2-mile walk through Mount Prospect neighborhoods is open to the public and recommended for ages 13 and older. To register, see mailchi.mp/cfba1ced9658/embrace-the-ruck.

Salute Inc. 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Salute Inc. will host the 20th annual run and walk to raise funds for military families. 10K Run; 5K Walk/Run; one-mile walk. Register at saluteinc.org.

Barrington Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington. The 14th annual festival, held in partnership with the village of Barrington and the Barrington Cultural Commission, features 120 artists showing and selling art in all media including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, wearables, photography, ceramics and more. Kid's activities, live music festival, food and more. Free admission. amdurproductions.com/event/2023-barrington-art-festival.

Chicagoland Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Events Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Dealers, demonstrations, exhibits, lapidary arts, jewelry exhibits, faceting, cabochon cutting, polishing gemstones, silversmithing, beading, wire wrapping, geode splitting, a silent auction and a kids' korner. $3-$5 a day or $5-$8 for a two-day pass. cgma.rocks.

Plein Air Event: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in downtown St. Charles. As part of the St. Charles Fine Art Show, the St. Charles Arts Council's artists competition in which artists get a blank canvas for $25, choose a location to paint, and must complete their painting by 4 p.m. Three paintings will be chosen for $200 awards for excellence. Registration deadline is Wednesday, May 24, via info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.

Prairie Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The 34th annual festival features approximately 100 painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, potters and more. Entertainment on three stages, food truck court, children's art activities. Free parking and admission. prairiecenter.org/programs/prairie-arts-festival.

Randolph Street Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 2-28, at 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Bringing together 200 of the top independent vendors, makers, dealers and designers from across North America selling antiques, vintage and modern goods, jewelry, décor and more. Includes live music, food vendors, cocktails and more. $12 in advance, $15 at the gate; free for kids younger than 12. randolphstreetmarket.com.

St. Charles Fine Art Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, on Riverside Drive, Main Street and Illinois Avenue, St. Charles. The 25th annual fine arts show features over 100 artists exhibiting and showcasing original, juried art in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, mixed media, glass and more. Live music. Free. stcharlesfineartshow.com.

Mimosa Fest on the Riverwalk: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 16, at Island Party Hut, 355 Chicago Riverwalk, between Lake Shore Drive and Columbus on the Riverwalk, Chicago. Ticket includes mimosas, a basket of French toast Sticks, scenic views on the Riverwalk and more. $50. islandpartyhut.com.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the corner of Meadow Drive and Kirchoff Road, and travels west on Kirchoff to the Carillon Monument. All resident veterans are invited to take part in the parade, and family members of local veterans may also march. The city's observance will continue at 11:30 a.m. at the Carillon Monument. The proceedings will feature recognition of local veterans who have passed away. (847) 394-8500, ext. 1002, or cityrm.org.

Blues & Brews Festival: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Live blues music all day from renowned artists such as Joanna Connor, Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, and Matt Shukin & the Ramblers. Drink tickets will be available to taste pours from over 15 featured Illinois breweries. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. forgeparks.com.

Bartlett Memorial Day Ceremony: 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Bartlett Veterans Memorial, Stearns and South Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Bartlett VFW Post 11018 will host a Memorial Day Ceremony. bartlettil.gov.

Gold Star Family Memorial Monument dedication: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in Veterans Park, 301 E. Garner Road, Naperville. Naperville Gold Star Family Memorial Monument Committee will unveil the memorial honoring local families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military. Ceremony includes a Lima Lima flyover, the leading of the Pledge of Allegiance by Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch, remarks from the Gold Star Families President, a bagpipes rendition of "Amazing Grace," a wreath laying and rifle salute, and more. woodywilliams.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and more. Weather permitting. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Midwest Philharmonic Orchestra spring concert: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Armerding Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton. Midwest Philharmonic Orchestra's season finale concert features violinist Bernardo Arias in program with Chausson's "Poeme," Dvorak's Symphony 7 and more. Advance tickets, $5-$20; $2 more at the door. midphil.org/springconcert.

Rolling Thunder Memorial Day Vigil: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on Vattman Road, Lake Forest. A multidenominational candlelight vigil will be held the night before the Rolling Thunder 35th Memorial Day Demonstration Parade ride. rollingthunderil2.org.

James McCulla Jr. Memorial Fireworks: Dusk Saturday, May 27, near the Fox River footbridge in East Dundee. Presented by Bandito Barneys Beach Club. dundeestpats.org/fireworks.

Navy Pier Fireworks: 9 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays weekly at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free fireworks displays over Chicago's lakefront May 27-Sept. 2. navypier.org.

Sueños Festival: Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, in Grant Park, 707 E. Balbo, Chicago. Headliners include Wisin y Yandel and Feid on Saturday and Grupo Firme and Nicky Jam on Sunday. Limited one- and two-day festival passes available. 18 and older. $179-$599. suenosmusicfestival.com.

May 28

McHenry County Century Ride: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Third annual event showcases the scenic and mainly flat roads of McHenry County. The route has 26-100+ distances for every level of rider. New this year, "100 Miler Club" bell and signature board. Post-ride food will be served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Proceeds go to True Blue Dogs and People for Parks Foundation of Lake in the Hills. $40-$45. raceroster.com.

Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Memorial 5K: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Market Place Shopping Center, 5035-5075 Market Place Road, Lake Barrington. Proceeds benefit Gold Star Survivors Network and Paths to Hope. (847) 638-1638 or veteransoflbs.com.

Westmont Race to the Flag 5K Run & Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. USATF certified race. Benefiting People's Resource Center. $17-$35. Register at racetotheflag.org.

Rolling Thunder Memorial Day Demonstration Parade: Stages from 8:30-10 a.m., departs at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, from the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. A 54-mile ride intended to increase POW/MIA awareness. Motorcyclists will stage from 8:30-10 a.m. and depart for the Hines VA Hospital in Maywood at 11 a.m., heading south on Route 21 to Route 45 and passing through Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Half Day, Lincolnshire, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Rosemont, Schiller Park, Franklin Park, Melrose Park, River Grove and River Forest. After the stop at Hines, participants will continue to Cantigny Park, passing through Broadview, Westchester, Oakbrook Terrace, York, Glen Ellyn, Wheaton and Winfield, and end at the Army First Infantry Division Museum at Cantigny Park. rollingthunderil2.org.

Bloomingdale Maker's Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, in the parking lot of Old Town, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Features over 60 local vendors selling home decor, jewelry, blankets, clothes and more, plus food trucks and live music. Held rain or shine on the last Sunday of the month. facebook.com/thebloomingdalemakersmarket/.

Battle of Cantigny 105th Anniversary: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. To commemorate the battle's anniversary, the First Division Museum offers a moment of reflection with a wreath-laying, followed by presentations and family-friendly activities. Free with $10 per car admission. cantigny.org.

Stephen Foster of Hoffman Estates performs "Taps" during the 2022 Streamwood Memorial Day Weekend Observance. - Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald, 2022

Streamwood Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Hosted by the village board and Veterans Memorial Commission, the ceremony will include a performance by the Spring Valley Concert Band and Medinah Highlanders Pipes and Drums. Join and honor the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women who gave their lives protecting our nation's freedom. streamwood.org.

West Aurora Memorial Day ceremony: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, West Aurora Cemetery, 543 Wilder St. in Aurora. Use the Wilder Street entrance. Friends of West Aurora Cemetery on Facebook.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sundays, May 28 through Sept. 3, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Live music schedule: May 28: Gold Dust Dreams; May 29: 7th heaven; June 4: The Blooze Brothers; June 11: Rico; June 24: DuPage Symphony Orchestra; June 25: Trippin' Billies; July 2: The Boy Band Night; July 4: Southwest Community Concert Band; July 9: American English; July 15: The Four C Notes; July 23: Disco Circus; July 29: West Suburban Symphony Orchestra; July 30: Libido Funk Circus; Aug. 6: Dancing Queen; Aug. 13: One of These Nights; Aug. 20: Radio Gaga; Aug. 27: The Brothers Gibb; Sept. 3: West End 40; and Sept. 4: Shining Star. $30 per car per show. New for 2023, a concert season pass for $400 for nonmembers. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sundays, May 28 through Aug. 20 (except July 2), in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Schedule of performers: May 28: MHS Jazz Band; June 4: Jazz Spectrum; June 11: Mellencougar; June 18: Rockin' Fenderskirts; June 25: Anderlik & Church; July 9: School of Rock; July 16: Guitarra Azul; July 23: Rico; July 30: Judson Brown; Aug. 6: Grupo Zubia; Aug. 13: South of Disorder; Aug. 20: RealTime Noise. Bring snacks, drinks, chairs and blankets. Free. mundelein.org.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, May 28, and continuing every Thursday and select weekend and holidays through Aug. 31 at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Featuring live music, food and beverage tents on the park's lawn, and a musical fireworks display after the concerts on Thursdays. Entertainment includes: May 28: Libido Funk Circus; June 1: Radio Gaga; June 8: Departure; June 15: Pino Farina Band; June 22: Elton Rohn; June 23: Boy Band Night and Dancing Queen; June 29: Kashmir; July 3: Heartache Tonight; July 6: King & Associates; July 13: George Michael Reborn Featuring Robert Bartko; July 20: Atomic Punks; July 27: Echoes of Pompeii; July 28: Traveling Salvation Show and West Side Winders; Aug. 3: Southern Accents; Aug. 10: Ticket to the Moon; Aug. 17: Live The Who; Aug. 24: Silver Bullet Band; Aug. 25: Bee Gees Gold and The Way Outs; Aug. 31: American English. Free admission. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

May 29

Geneva Memorial Day ceremonies: 6 a.m. Monday, May 29. Ceremonies to remember those fallen soldiers on land at 6 a.m. at the Eastside Cemetery, 799 Bennett St.; at sea at 6:20 a.m. at the State Street bridge; in the air corps at 6:45 a.m. at the Kane County Veterans Memorial, 719 S. Batavia Ave.; and MIA/POW at the Geneva Township Center, 400 Wheeler Drive. genevapost75.org.

Naperville Memorial Day ceremonies: 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 30. Ceremonies at various veterans memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial at 7:45 a.m. Other ceremonies will be conducted at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery, Veterans Park, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, and the Burlington Square Doughboy Monument. napervfw3873.org.

Addison Memorial Day Ceremony and March: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 29. Knights of Columbus' free pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High. Addison Historical Museum open from 9-11 a.m. Community March at 9:30 a.m. from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery with flag posting at 9:45 a.m. and cemetery observance at 10 a.m., followed by march back to village hall for the 11 a.m. VFW ceremony. From noon to 1 p.m., hot dogs, burgers, brats, chips will be available at VFW Post, 446 W Lake St. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Elgin Memorial Day service: Starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, there will be various events throughout Elgin. Catholic Mass along with a combined color guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St. Ceremony with a combined color guard, a rifle salute and the playing of taps at 9 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20. At 9:30 a.m., the Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League program, designed to pay tribute to veterans interred at sea, with the Elgin Master Chorale, will spread flowers into the Fox River along with a rifle salute and the playing of taps at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave. At 11 a.m. at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., the ceremony will pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the integration of U.S. Armed Forces; the keynote speaker will be Stanley "Curly" Thompson, Marine Corps veteran and Commander of Rockford American Legion Post 340. Features the Elgin Master Chorale, Elgin High School Band, and Elgin's Poet Laureate Gareth Mann. A free shuttle bus will pick up riders at the main gate and east gate before and after. Co-sponsored by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin. Free. elginmemorialday.org.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Memorial Park, at North Chestnut Avenue and West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Concert Band will perform patriotic music for the Memorial Day ceremony held at Memorial Park. arlingtonheightsband.org/.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The 104th annual Memorial Day Parade begins at Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street, heads west to Sigwalt, turns north on Dunton, turns west on Euclid, and south on Chestnut. The parade concludes at Memorial Park, where the Memorial Day Ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. vah.com/.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The 105th annual parade and post-parade military ceremony steps off from Elmhurst City Centre at Third and York and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. Hosted by the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187, City of Elmhurst and Elmhurst Park District. elmhurstchamber.org.

Grayslake Memorial Day parade and ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, in downtown Grayslake. The parade will step-off near the Grayslake Central High School parking lot and travel south on Lake Street to Junior Avenue and east to Memorial Park. The service will be held immediately following the parade. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Steps off at Washington Street and Princeton Avenue heading south. It will continue west on George Street, north on Oak Street, east on Washington Street, north on Walnut Street, ending on the corner of Walnut Street and Bloomingdale Road. The Memorial Day Ceremony follows at Usher Park. itascaparkdistrict.com.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022 Libertyville VFW Post 8741 member David Reisberg holds the American Flag during Libertyville's Memorial Day ceremony last year in Cook Park.

Libertyville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The Memorial Day Parade steps off from the downtown Libertyville Metra station and ends in Cook Park, where a ceremony will take place at 9:45 a.m. followed by a march to Lakeside Cemetery. libertyville.com/.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9:40 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Sponsored by the Prospect V.F.W. Post 1337 and American Legion Post 525, the parade begins at Village Hall and ends at the Veterans' Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a special ceremony featuring the keynote address by Stephanie A. Kifowit, state representative of the 84th House District. The Mount Prospect Community Band and the Prospect High School Marching Knights perform and there will be a 21-gun riffle salute. vfw1337.com.

American Legion Post 690 Memorial Day Services and Parade: Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, with a service at Hillside Cemetery on Smith Street in Palatine. The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. at Cornell Avenue and Smith Street. The route will head north on Smith Street, east on Robertson Street, south on Brockway Street and then east on Wood Street to the Veterans Memorial in Community Park. Following the parade at 11 a.m., there will be a short program at the Veterans Memorial and then another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Community members are invited to the American Legion across the street from Towne Square following the ceremonies. (847) 359-1606 or alpost690.us.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in downtown Aurora. Steps off at Benton and River streets, heads east to Broadway (Route 25), north to Downer Place and west to River Street. Reviewing stand is at 20 E. Downer Place. aurora-il.org.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk & Remembrance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Begins at 10 a.m. with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m., veterans, scouts, civic groups and bagpipers will line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues, starting with the posting of the colors and invocation and followed by a brief program. bartlettil.gov.

Geneva Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Steps off from Crescent Place near the downtown Metra Station. The parade heads north on Third Street and ends at the World War I monument at Wheeler Park, 400 Wheeler Drive. Followed by a memorial service. genevapost75.org.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Hanover Park Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The event, sponsored by the Veterans Committee, will be held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor, reflect and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. hpil.org.

Hoffman Estates-Schaumburg Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Observance, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Site outside the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. The observance continues at 10:45 a.m. at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Immediately following the Schaumburg event, there will be a picnic for all guests in the St. Peter picnic grove. The outdoor event takes place rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. After the observance, visit the St. Peter picnic grove for hot dogs and refreshments, weather permitting. hoffmanestates.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Lake Zurich Veterans Monument, 200 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. Lunch will be served at American Legion Post 964 after the ceremony. alpost964il.org.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony: 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Recognize the service and sacrifice of our nation's armed forces. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Veterans of Foreign Wars Ross Bishop Memorial Post #5696 will present the Village of Lisle Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at Lisle Junior High School and proceed north on Main Street to School ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial. There will be a short Remembrance Ceremony at the Lisle Veteran's Memorial and then a second Ceremony at the Lisle Cemetery. villageoflisle.org.

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue, ending at the Freedom Shrine with a ceremony. stcharlesil.gov.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, on Main Street in Wauconda. The parade steps off from Wauconda High School and heads south to end at Memorial Park, Route 176 and Main Street. Hosted by American Legion Post 911. waucondaparade.com.

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Led by Wheaton police and fire departments, the parade steps off at Hale and Wesley streets and proceeds west on Wesley Street to West Street then south on West Street and end at Wheaton Cemetery where the Post will hold a ceremony led by American Legion Post 76. wheaton.il.us.

Winnetka Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The parade kicks off from the corner of Glendale and Elm Street in Winnetka, then heads east to the Village Green Park for a ceremony to remember and honor those who gave their lives serving our country. Rain location for the ceremony is the Skokie School auditorium. winpark.org.

Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in historic Woodstock Square. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. with the parade at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon sponsored by the Woodstock VFW Post 5040 follows the parade at the VFW, 240 Throop St. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should call Ed Chambers at (815) 703-9000. Also, storefronts will be displaying military uniforms and mementos from local families. woodstockilchamber.com.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43, the parade steps off at Jackson Avenue and West Street, heads east to Washington Street, north to Benton Avenue, and east to Ellsworth Street. A ceremony follows at noon in Central Park's Community Concert Center, with guest speakers and musical tributes performed by the Naperville Municipal Band. At 3 p.m., join in the National Moment of Remembrance, by observing one minute of silence for the fallen service members, including the 114 Naperville residents who died while on active duty. napervillememorialdayparade.com.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2022 Rick Sporer of Glenview drives his antique Jeep in the Northbrook Memorial Day parade in 2022.

Northbrook Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by the Northbrook American Legion Post 791, the new parade route will start at Center Avenue and Cedar Lane, turn left onto Cherry Lane, and end at Westmoor Elementary School. Features veterans, first responders, local school bands and more. Gather at the end of the parade for the national anthem, a welcome from Post 791's Commander, and a guest speaker. .northbrook.il.us.

Westmont Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade starts at Cass and Naperville and heads south to Veterans Park on Richmond Avenue for a ceremony. westmont.illinois.gov.

Wheeling Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by AMVETS Post No. 66, the parade starts at the former Sam's Club parking lot, 1055 McHenry Road, and ends at the AMVETS building, 700 McHenry Road. (847) 537-0440.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. elkgrove.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022 Gold Star father Bob Stack rings the ball for each name read during last year's Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Memorial Park, North Chestnut Avenue and West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. The Memorial Day Ceremony honors and remembers those who have given their lives for freedom -- especially Arlington's Fallen Heroes, who died in the service of our nation from the Civil War through Afghanistan. At this ceremony, a list of names of veterans who have passed away in the preceding 12 months will be read. This year's ceremony will highlight the recent identification of a 59th Fallen Hero from Arlington Heights -- Pvt. John Sieburg, 8th Illinois Cavalry Regiment. Sieberg's relatives, Nadine Lussman from Switzerland and Jeff Lussman from Iowa, will be guests of honor. vah.com/.

Des Plaines Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, at the Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. All are welcome to attend. desplaines.org.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights VFW Post 2377 conducts a "Fallen Warrior" ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute and playing of taps. glendaleheights.org.

Huntley's Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Huntley Town Square, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. Parade steps off from the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., and travels west on Main Street to the town square. Followed by a short ceremony. huntleylegion.org.

Lake Forest Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, in Market Square in downtown Lake Forest. Hosted by American Legion McKinlock Post 264. americanlegionlakeforest.org.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Wood Dale. The city and VFW Tioga Post 2149 host the annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans' Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road, where a Memorial Service will be held following the parade. wooddale.com.

Dundee Memorial Day ceremony: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 Route 31, West Dundee. rivervalleymemorialgardens.com.

Iris Society Show: 1-5 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Experience nearly 100 varieties of blooming irises. $17 for adults; $15 for seniors; $12 for kids 2-17. For timed-entry admission tickets, visit mortonarb.org.

May 30

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 30 through Aug. 8, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Performers include: May 30: Mackenzie O'Brien Band; June 6: Crystal Lake Community Band; June 13: Jose Valdez & The Mambo All Stars; June 20: The Four C Notes; June 27: Voices in Harmony; July 11: Sushi Roll; July 8: Billy Elton; July 25: NISRA Kingpins and Crystal Lake Community Band; Aug. 1: Rhythm Rockets; and Aug. 8: HiFi Superstar. The weekly food truck schedule will be posted online. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

The Morton Arboretum's Arbor Evenings summer concert series runs May 31 through Aug. 23. - Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 through Aug. 23, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Enjoy live music while relaxing outdoors. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. Beverage and food truck options for purchase. Performers include: May 31: R-Gang; June 7: The Beaux; June 14: Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band; June 21: Anchors Away; June 28: Kovacs & Company; July 5: Classical Blast; July 12: ARRA; July 19: Semple; July 26: The Four C Notes; Aug. 2: Kaleidoscope Eyes; Aug. 9: Mackenzie O'Brien; Aug. 16: The PriSSillas; and Aug. 23: Billy Elton. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Garden to Glass: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31, June 28, July 26 and Aug. 30, at Merkle Cabin, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Sample and learn how to make garden-themed cocktails. Parking is available at St. Matthew Parish, follow the marked trail to Merkle Cabin. Ages 21 and older only. $20/$24. parkfun.com.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31 through Sept. 6, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Performers include: May 31: The Blooze Brothers and the Sensational Sheila; June 7: Buckle; June 14: Libido Funk Circus; June 21: Whiskey Kitten; June 28: Matt Keen & His Band; July 5: Throwbacks; July 12: Trabuco; July 19: Pino Farina Band; July 26: Hillbilly Rockstarz; Aug. 9: Associates; Aug. 16: Starlight City; Aug. 23: Serendipity; Aug. 30: The Dynamix; Sept. 6: Rumor Hazit. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. various Wednesdays through Sept. 27 at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Alamo Drafthouse is partnering with Gallagher Way to show movies on the video board. Gate open at 6 p.m. Movie schedule: May 31: "E.T."; June 7: "The Mitchells vs. the Machines"; July 5: "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"; July 12: "Clueless"; July 26: "Top Gun: Maverick"; Aug. 23: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"; Aug. 30: "The Dark Knight"; Sept. 13: "Back to the Future"; Sept. 27: "The Blues Brothers." Food and beverages will be available for purchase. VIP reserved seating is available for $33. gallagherway.com/events.