 

Mount Prospect police promote veteran officer to commander

  • New Mount Prospect police Cmdr. Bart Tweedie, third from left, is pictured with, from left, Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program Vice-President At-Large Shanon Gillette, Mount Prospect Deputy Chief Timothy Griffin and Chief Michael Eterno when the police department received its reaccreditation earlier this year.

    New Mount Prospect police Cmdr. Bart Tweedie, third from left, is pictured with, from left, Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program Vice-President At-Large Shanon Gillette, Mount Prospect Deputy Chief Timothy Griffin and Chief Michael Eterno when the police department received its reaccreditation earlier this year. Courtesy of the Village of Mount Prospect

  • Retired Mount Prospect police Cmdr. Mark Weger

    Retired Mount Prospect police Cmdr. Mark Weger Courtesy of the Village of Mount Prospect

 
Posted5/18/2023 12:56 PM

The Mount Prospect police department has a new commander with the elevation of Bart Tweedie from sergeant following the retirement of Cmdr. Mark Weger.

Tweedie, accompanied by his son Henry and daughter Margot, was sworn into his new role during a ceremony at Tuesday's village board meeting.

 

Police Chief Michael Eterno said Tweedie, a 20-year police veteran, will be taking over the role of the department's administrative commander.

Tweedie has worked as a patrol officer and a detective. He also has served as a range officer, training officer and an accident investigator. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014 and became administrative sergeant in 2019, working closely with Weger.

He also served as the department's accreditation manager and oversees the recruiting team, as well as the department's aerial drone program.

Tweedie earned his bachelor's degree in business administration with a minor in criminal justice from Carthage College. He also successfully completed work at Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command.

"One of the things I admire most about Bart is his passion and commitment to training. He is always making sure our team is fully prepared for whatever situation they encounter," Eterno said.

Tweedie, who grew up in Hinsdale, said he wanted to be a police officer since his grade school days.

"I'm excited about the opportunity here," Tweedie said. "One of the things I enjoy about the police department is the chance to help improve and grow as an organization, which ultimately benefits the village."

Weger, a 27-year department veteran, was Mount Prospect's first master firearms instructor and served as its range master. He was a member of the NIPAS Emergency Services Team, and founded the department's honor guard.

