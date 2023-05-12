Drop off unwanted electronics and prescription drugs Saturday in Park Ridge

If you've got unwanted prescription drugs and electronics or documents that need shredding, head to Park Ridge on Saturday.

Maine Township officials and the Cook County sheriff's office will help you get rid of all those items between 9 a.m. and noon in the parking lot outside township hall, 1700 Ballard Road.

The sheriff's drug take-back program is free for Cook County residents. Collection is anonymous.

Pills can be dropped off in bottles or in unmarked plastic bags. Liquid medication and sharps won't be accepted.

Electronics disposal is free and open to the public.

These items will be accepted: cables; cellphones and telephones; computers and computer hardware; holiday lights; monitors; calculators; game systems; stereo equipment; one television per household; toasters; blenders; toner cartridges; and car batteries.

The programs "offer residents the ability to dispose of environmentally harmful items in a safe and eco-friendly way," Township Supervisor Karen Dimond said through a spokesman.

For more information, call (847) 297-2510 ext. 251.