Sound check: Dave Specter, Amy Ray, Capital Soiree's release and more

Chicago bluesman Dave Specter brings his extensive catalog to The Venue Saturday, May 13.

Blues in Aurora

Chicago blues and jazz guitarist Dave Specter brings hits from his extensive career playing with artists such as Buddy Guy, Otis Rush, Kim Wilson, John Primer, Lonnie Brooks, Otis Clay and many others when he heads a night at The Venue, celebrating his latest double-CD retrospective of 30 years of solo material.

8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20 (plus $5 if purchased at the door). themusicvenue.org.

The Amy Ray Band plays Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music Wednesday, May 17. - Courtesy of Sandlin Gaither

Amy Ray, of the famed folk-rock group Indigo Girls, returns to Chicago with her 10th solo release, "If It All Goes South," a collection of intensely personal storytelling and nuanced observations. The performance will feature Ray backed by her full band and joined by special guest H.C. McEntire.

8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $38-$40. oldtownschool.org.

Shows to see this week

Blackened: 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Rookies RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. Tickets start at $18. rochaus.com.

TNT Chicago with Sins N' Roses: 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.

Capital Soiree EP release show with Brigitte Calls Me Baby and The Weekend Run Club: 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. beatkitchen.com.

LEVER, Dark Sun, Audiomonkeys, Artillery & Storm: 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $12. livewireloungechicago.com.

Bruce Lamont and Led Zeppelin 2 play the main stage at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Friday, May 12.

Led Zeppelin 2 "How The Mid-West Was Won": 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Tickets start at $39. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. heynonny.com.

Tommy James & the Shondells: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $59-$99. desplainestheatre.com.

The Music of Chicago with Danny Seraphine and Jeff Coffey with special guest The Buckinghams: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$99. arcadalive.com.

A Night of Nostalgia with Morning In May, When The Sun Sets, Years Down, Bluprint, Color Me Amused: 6 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $12. ticketsource.us.

Lynne Jordan and The Shivers: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $22-$35. citywinery.com.

The National, Soccer Mommy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $39.50-$79.50. auditoriumtheatre.org.

The Orphan The Poet, Moontower, Marina City: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. beatkitchen.com.

Danielle Nicole: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $17-$20 (plus $5 if purchased at the door). themusicvenue.org.

