Neighbors in the news: Schaumburg Library welcomes its new deputy director

Molly Scheibler joins Schaumburg Township District Library as the new deputy director. Courtesy of Molly Scheibler

• Molly Scheibler was named deputy director at the Schaumburg Township District Library.

With 14 years of library experience, Scheibler most recently served as Youth Services manager at the Indian Trails Public Library District in Wheeling. She also serves as an adjunct faculty member at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's School of Information Studies, and is actively involved in Reach Across Illinois Library Systems, Illinois Library Association and the American Library Association.

"I'm excited to join the Schaumburg Township District Library, a renowned five-star library with an amazing staff," Scheibler said. "I look forward to serving the wonderful Schaumburg Township community."

Antioch resident Taylor Comer, left, and Lauri DeRuiter-Willems, chairwoman of the Booth Collaborative Advisory Committee. - Courtesy of Beth Heldebrandt

• The Booth Collaborative Advisory Committee at Eastern Illinois University honored Taylor Comer of Antioch as a winner of the 2023 Award for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity.

Comer, a graduate student in the college's Student Affairs program, won an honorable mention for "From Incarcerated to Educated: Experiences of On-Campus Students Post-Incarceration."

The Booth Library Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity program promotes and recognizes excellence in student research. Award recipients were selected on the basis of excellence, creativity and the use of research resources.

Comer, the daughter of Donna and Jim Comer of Antioch, is a 2018 graduate of Antioch Community High School.

Sisters Joy Cope, left, and Margie Schnadt celebrate Margie's 100th birthday. - Courtesy of Hilary Ward Schnadt

• Congratulations to Margie Schnadt, who celebrated her 100th birthday on April 13 with friends, family members, neighbors and former co-workers at the University Center of Lake County.

Attendees included her older sister, Joy Cope. The two sisters are the last remaining of 13 children born to David and Gertrude Stupey, and are great-granddaughters of Francis Stupey, whose log cabin stands today in downtown Highland Park.

Schnadt was born in Highland Park and has lived much of her life there. It is where she began work at Illinois Bell as a young woman, and where she and her late husband built a house and raised three children. Her descendants also include three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mayor Nancy R. Rotering issued a city of Highland Park mayoral proclamation marking this milestone birthday and wishing her well.

Schnadt's passions include family, walking, gardening, word search and crossword puzzles, and Tony Bennett, whom she met at Ravinia in 2001 and 2004. She attributes her longevity to healthy eating, skating, biking and walking.

Schaumburg native Crystal Schuster took home the top paper award at the Central States Communication Association's conference in St. Louis, Missouri. - Courtesy of Mike Counter, St. Norbert College

• Schaumburg native Crystal Schuster, a senior at St. Norbert College, De Pere, Wisconsin, took home the top paper award at the Central States Communication Association's conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

Schuster, a double major in psychology and communication and media studies, with a minor in Spanish, presented "Meet the Family: A Qualitative Investigation of Introducing Romantic Partners to Family Members."

Schuster was recognized at both the President's Luncheon in front of the CSCA Association, as well as the Undergraduate Honors Luncheon.

After graduation in May, Schuster will be attending graduate school at Northwestern University to pursue her master's degree in marriage and family therapy.

