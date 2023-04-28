Richardson farm's fest features more than 1 million flowers, 60 varieties
Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove is holding its third annual Tulip Festival in April and May featuring 12 acres and more than 1 million flowers, with more than 60 varieties ranging from Daydream (yellow-orange) to Blushing Beauty (salmon pink) and Queen of Night (a dark purple that's almost black). For the latest updates, visit richardsonadventurefarm.com.
Festival hours will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the gift shop closing at 7 p.m. The fest is closed Mondays.
Children ages 3 and younger are admitted to the fest for free.
Cost is $16 for ages 4 and older on weekdays; $16 for ages 4-12 and $19 for ages 13 and older Saturdays and Sundays. Admission includes one free tulip; additional flowers may be purchased for $2 a stem.
Richardson Adventure Farm is at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The festival features live music on weekends, plus food trucks and beverages including soft drinks, hot drinks and craft beer from Lake Villa-based 9th Hour Brewing.
The Richardson Adventure Farm gift shop will also be open and several outdoor games will be available.
Professional photographers should view the Photography & Filming page at richardsonfarm.com before visiting.
Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuiper's Family Farm
Kuiper's Family Farm in Maple Park, well known as a destination for pumpkins and apples in the fall, is joining in on the tulip fun this spring with its Midwest Tulip Fest.
According to the farm's website, they planted 500,000 tulip bulbs across seven acres last November. This week, the blooms have begun to pop up.
Weekday admission is $13.99 per person online or $15.99 per person at the gate. On weekends, admission is $16.99 per person online or $18.99 at the gate. Admission is free for ages 2 and younger.
Add-on options for cut-your-own tulips include three tulips for $5.99, six for $9.99, and $18.99 for nine tulips and a vase.
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The farm is at 1N290 Watson Road.
For details and current bloom status, visit www.kuipersfamilyfarm.com/midwest-tulip-fest.