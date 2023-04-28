Richardson farm's fest features more than 1 million flowers, 60 varieties

An aerial view shows the planting patterns and different varieties of tulips in bloom during the Richardson Adventure Farm Tulip Festival in May 2022. Courtesy of George Richardson

Courtney and Chris Kelly of Yorkville with their children, from left, Caroline, Caileigh and Charlotte enjoy the Richardson Adventure Farm Tulip Festival in 2021. Courtesy of Tom Funk

Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove is holding its third annual Tulip Festival in April and May featuring 12 acres and more than 1 million flowers, with more than 60 varieties ranging from Daydream (yellow-orange) to Blushing Beauty (salmon pink) and Queen of Night (a dark purple that's almost black). For the latest updates, visit richardsonadventurefarm.com.

A visitor to a previous tulip festival at Richardson Adventure Farm poses with her dog. This year's fest is expected to feature more than 1 million blooms. - Courtesy of George Richardson

Festival hours will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the gift shop closing at 7 p.m. The fest is closed Mondays.

Children ages 3 and younger are admitted to the fest for free.

Cost is $16 for ages 4 and older on weekdays; $16 for ages 4-12 and $19 for ages 13 and older Saturdays and Sundays. Admission includes one free tulip; additional flowers may be purchased for $2 a stem.

Over the last three years, the Richardsons have planted more than 60 varieties of tulips across 12 acres at their Spring Grove Farm. - Courtesy of Tom Funk

Richardson Adventure Farm is at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The festival features live music on weekends, plus food trucks and beverages including soft drinks, hot drinks and craft beer from Lake Villa-based 9th Hour Brewing.

Robert Richardson prepares to plant tulip bulbs in the fall of 2020 in anticipation of the first tulip festival at Richardson Adventure Farm in spring 2021. - Courtesy of George Richardson

The Richardson Adventure Farm gift shop will also be open and several outdoor games will be available.

Professional photographers should view the Photography & Filming page at richardsonfarm.com before visiting.

Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuiper's Family Farm

Kuiper's Family Farm in Maple Park, well known as a destination for pumpkins and apples in the fall, is joining in on the tulip fun this spring with its Midwest Tulip Fest.

According to the farm's website, they planted 500,000 tulip bulbs across seven acres last November. This week, the blooms have begun to pop up.

Weekday admission is $13.99 per person online or $15.99 per person at the gate. On weekends, admission is $16.99 per person online or $18.99 at the gate. Admission is free for ages 2 and younger.

Add-on options for cut-your-own tulips include three tulips for $5.99, six for $9.99, and $18.99 for nine tulips and a vase.

Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The farm is at 1N290 Watson Road.

For details and current bloom status, visit www.kuipersfamilyfarm.com/midwest-tulip-fest.