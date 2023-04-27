Neighbors in the News: Stephanie Gage named new principal at Betsy Ross Elementary

Musician 1st Class Grant Le of Hanover Park performs with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters. Courtesy of U.S. Navy/Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto

Mike Tverdek joined the accounting team at Northbrook-based Pine as controller. Courtesy of Pine Tree

Buffalo Grove High School junior Rohan Ganeshan won the Individual Player National Championship Tournament, which is sponsored by National Academic Quiz Tournaments. Courtesy of District 214

District 23 Board of Education President Carol Botwinski, left, congratulates Stephanie Gage, who has been named principal of Betsy Ross School in Prospect Heights. Courtesy of District 23

• Prospect Heights School District 23 has named Stephanie Gage, MacArthur Middle School assistant principal, as the next principal of Betsy Ross Elementary School in Prospect Heights.

Gage, whose appointment is effective July 1, will replace Craig Curtis, who will be taking on the role of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for District 23.

"Stephanie has a solid background as an administrator and teacher and has earned a great deal of respect from school staff, students and families in her first year with District 23," said district Superintendent Don Angelaccio. "We know she will be an excellent principal and leader for the Ross community."

Prior to joining MacArthur, Gage was assistant principal of Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn North School District 98. She was an elementary teacher in District 98 before that.

Gage holds a bachelor's degree in English from Northern Illinois University, a master's in elementary education from National Louis University and a master's in educational leadership from North Park University.

District 23 serves prekindergarten through eighth-grade students in the communities of Prospect Heights, Arlington Heights and Wheeling.

• Rohan Ganeshan, a junior at Buffalo Grove High School, has won the Individual Player National Championship Tournament, which is sponsored by National Academic Quiz Tournaments.

Rohan topped a field of 200 elite quiz bowl players from across the country en route to his runaway victory April 2 in Rosemont.

The championship comes on the heels of Rohan's selection to the Class AA All-State Team, named by the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association. He also was named to the All-State Team last year.

Ganeshan is the captain of the Buffalo Grove High School Scholastic Bowl team, which currently ranks third in the nation.

• Certified Public Accountant Mike Tverdek has joined the accounting team at Northbrook-based Pine Tree as controller, where he will focus on corporate, portfolio- and asset-level accounting and financial reporting for the national retail real estate company.

Most recently, Tverdek served as manager of accounting for Adtalem Global Education, where he oversaw corporate accounting functions and institutional financial reporting. Prior to his time with Adtalem, Tverdek served as vice president of accounting at Pine Tree.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Mike back to the Pine Tree team," said Sara Kowalczyk, senior vice president of accounting and financial reporting at Pine Tree.

"In addition to embodying the Pine Tree culture, Mike has a glowing reputation for accounting management and systems, and his experience will strengthen the core of our team's infrastructure ..."

• Musician 1st Class Grant Le of Hanover Park performs with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters. The Sea Chanters performed 19 concerts over 22 days, covering 2,800 ground miles throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona during its 2023 national tour.

National tours allow the band to connect with communities in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy's premier musical ensembles on a regular basis, and to honor those who have served -- and continue to serve -- in the military.

