Coin show at Schaumburg Convention Center features 'Rarities of 1796' this weekend

A $15 million public exhibit of the finest known surviving examples of early American coins from 1796 opened Thursday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg.

The "Rarities of 1796" exhibit runs through Sunday as part of the annual Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS.org) convention where more than 600 dealers will be buying and selling rare coins, paper money, gold and silver.

Many of the dealers will provide complimentary evaluations of the public's old money, and there will be educational sessions for beginning to advanced collectors.

Public hours for the convention are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, when fewer dealers will be on site.

Admission is $15, or $25 for a four-day pass. Admission is free for anyone 17 and younger. Parking at the convention center is free.