 

Coin show at Schaumburg Convention Center features 'Rarities of 1796' this weekend

  • Donn Pearlman, of Las Vegas, center, talks Thursday about a $15 million public exhibit of the finest known surviving examples of early American coins from 1796, which are being publicly displayed for the first time in the Chicago area at the Central States Numismatic Society's 84th Anniversary Convention at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.

  • Richard Johnson of Buried Treasures, in Chillicothe, Ohio, looks through some of his collection for sale at his booth during the Central States Numismatic Society's 84th Anniversary Convention at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center Thursday.

  • Edward Wright of Crete Nebraska, looks at a private collection of 1800 coins at the Eye Appealing Coins booth during the Central States Numismatic Society's 84th Anniversary Convention at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center Thursday.

  • The Central States Numismatic Society's 84th Anniversary Convention at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center opened Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 4/27/2023 6:26 PM

A $15 million public exhibit of the finest known surviving examples of early American coins from 1796 opened Thursday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg.

The "Rarities of 1796" exhibit runs through Sunday as part of the annual Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS.org) convention where more than 600 dealers will be buying and selling rare coins, paper money, gold and silver.

 

Many of the dealers will provide complimentary evaluations of the public's old money, and there will be educational sessions for beginning to advanced collectors.

Public hours for the convention are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, when fewer dealers will be on site.

Admission is $15, or $25 for a four-day pass. Admission is free for anyone 17 and younger. Parking at the convention center is free.

