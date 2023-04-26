Sound check: OK Cool's new release; the Road to Homegrown
The Road to Homegrown
Local Nation presents a chance for one of four local acts to join the lineup at this summer's 11th annual Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at a battle of the bands-style event this weekend. Head to BaseCamp Pub to cheer on Whüzy, Polly on the Wall, Eve Casino and Noel Divad & The Gnosis Scepter as they perform for the crowd and a panel of judges, hosted by fest founder Aaron Williams.
7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at BaseCamp Pub at Four Lakes, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10. homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com.
OK Cool's 'fawn,' show
Steeped in experimentation and exploration born of a longtime musical friendship, Downers Grove native Bridget Stiebris and Elk Grove Village's Haley Blomquist are dropping a charmingly lo-fi and dream-poppy third EP, "fawn," from their project OK Cool Friday. The duo celebrates the release next Thursday with a headlining show at Schubas, joined by Chicago's Scarlet Demore and Background Character.
8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15. lh-st.com.
Songwriter showcase
The Venue in Aurora continues its up-close Songwriter Series as host Aaron Kelly mixes it up with local artists Sara Jean Stevens and Despina Pafralides at the venue's monthly live showcase.
8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $5. themusicvenue.org.
Face the music: Shows to see this week
The String Cheese Incident "Spring Tour 2023": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $59. jamusa.com.
Aisle Five's "Emergency Mood Ring" EP-release show with Lifting Curses, Glasshouse Owl, Seneca, Samuel Aaron: 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $12-$15. bottomlounge.com.
Ignescent, Now It's Dark, Don't Think Twice: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free for general admission, but seats and table reservations are available. eventbrite.com.
There Goes the Neighborhood, Riot: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.
Petty Kings, The Bad Reputation: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Rookies RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$30. rochaus.com.
Kashmir: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.
Ocean's Rat Pack with Tony Ocean, Bill Serritella and Elliot Wimbush and special guest Jack D'amico: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $29-$49. desplainestheatre.com.
M83's "Fantasy 2023 Tour" with Jeremiah Chiu: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $80. jamusa.com.
Julian Taylor: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $18-$40. heynonny.com.
• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.