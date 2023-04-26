Sound check: OK Cool's new release; the Road to Homegrown

Up-and-coming indie rock band Aisle Five heads an EP-release show at Chicago's Bottom Lounge Friday, April 28. Courtesy of Aisle Five

OK Cool headlines Schubas Thursday, May 4, to celebrate its newest EP "fawn," dropping Friday, April 28. Courtesy of Kennedy Cottrell

The Road to Homegrown

Local Nation presents a chance for one of four local acts to join the lineup at this summer's 11th annual Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at a battle of the bands-style event this weekend. Head to BaseCamp Pub to cheer on Whüzy, Polly on the Wall, Eve Casino and Noel Divad & The Gnosis Scepter as they perform for the crowd and a panel of judges, hosted by fest founder Aaron Williams.

7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at BaseCamp Pub at Four Lakes, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10. homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com.

OK Cool's 'fawn,' show

Steeped in experimentation and exploration born of a longtime musical friendship, Downers Grove native Bridget Stiebris and Elk Grove Village's Haley Blomquist are dropping a charmingly lo-fi and dream-poppy third EP, "fawn," from their project OK Cool Friday. The duo celebrates the release next Thursday with a headlining show at Schubas, joined by Chicago's Scarlet Demore and Background Character.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15. lh-st.com.

Songwriter showcase

The Venue in Aurora continues its up-close Songwriter Series as host Aaron Kelly mixes it up with local artists Sara Jean Stevens and Despina Pafralides at the venue's monthly live showcase.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $5. themusicvenue.org.

Face the music: Shows to see this week

The String Cheese Incident "Spring Tour 2023": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $59. jamusa.com.

Aisle Five's "Emergency Mood Ring" EP-release show with Lifting Curses, Glasshouse Owl, Seneca, Samuel Aaron: 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $12-$15. bottomlounge.com.

Ignescent, Now It's Dark, Don't Think Twice: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free for general admission, but seats and table reservations are available. eventbrite.com.

There Goes the Neighborhood, Riot: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.

Petty Kings, The Bad Reputation: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Rookies RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$30. rochaus.com.

Kashmir: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Ocean's Rat Pack with Tony Ocean, Bill Serritella and Elliot Wimbush and special guest Jack D'amico: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $29-$49. desplainestheatre.com.

M83's "Fantasy 2023 Tour" with Jeremiah Chiu: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $80. jamusa.com.

Julian Taylor: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $18-$40. heynonny.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.