Grace Network marks anniversary with fundraiser

The Grace Network, an all-volunteer nonprofit that collects and distributes clothing items and hygiene products to Chicago Public School teachers for their students' use, is celebrating its anniversary with a fundraiser on May 18.

The nonprofit was founded by Glenview residents Sarah and Ryan Airola.

The Grace Cocktail Party 2023 will be held from 6-9 p.m. at 625 W. Adams St., Chicago, on the seventh floor.

In about a year, The Grace Network has partnered with more than 40 CPS schools and supported more than 3,000 students. The nonprofit has a fundraising goal of $75,000 for the 2023-24 school year, as the average cost to cover supplies for each of its school partners is $1,500.

The benefit will offer cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, remarks about the organization's accomplishments, and raffles for tickets to a Cubs game and a Ballyhoo gift card, starting at $25.

For more information, visit gracenetworkchi.org/donate.