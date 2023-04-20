Neighbors in the news: Harper chief of staff named president of national PR group

Jeff Julian, 2023-24 president, National Council for Marketing & Public Relations, addresses attendees at the organization's 2023 national conference in Orlando, Florida, on March 31. Courtesy of Jaclyn Garver

• Jeff Julian, chief of staff at Harper College, Palatine, was installed as president of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations at the organization's national conference, which ran March 30 to April 1 in Orlando.

Julian has been with Harper College since 2018, previously serving as its executive director of communications. In his current role, he is a key adviser to Harper's president, Dr. Avis Proctor.

He supports and implements her agenda and college priorities, stewarding the college's leadership teams and undertaking key initiatives, like Harper's Lyft ride-share program, which provides discounted rides to students.

He also leads the college's state and federal legislative affairs program.

As a member of NCMPR since 2010, taking a brief hiatus when he worked for the American Library Association, Julian has been active within the organization, writing blog posts and Counsel magazine articles on subjects such as leadership and podcasting.

His priorities as president are to ensure NCMPR provides relevant, engaging programming for its members and supports the organization's continued diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

"I hope to help NCMPR continue to evolve into an organization that truly fosters a sense of belonging for our members," Julian says. "Professional organizations give us all the opportunity to make positive change, and I hope to encourage and help our members take those steps to underline and prioritize equity and inclusion."

Erika Strojinc, executive director, Buffalo Grove Park District, effective May 27. - Courtesy of Buffalo Grove Park District

• Erika Strojinc was named executive director of the Buffalo Grove Park District, effective May 27, upon the retirement of current executive director Ryan Risinger.

Strojinc first joined the district as the Clubhouse assistant director in December of 2005, and was promoted to recreation supervisor in May of 2008. She was promoted to superintendent of recreation in May of 2014, director of recreation and facilities in December of 2020, and deputy director in August of 2022.

"The Buffalo Grove Park District will be in excellent hands with Erika at the helm," said Risinger. "We have a history of solid leadership at this agency; Erika has been both a part of that culture and part of that leadership team for many years. She knows what it takes to get the job done, and how to get the most out of our incredibly talented staff.

"It's not easy to leave something you've spent your entire career building and being a part of; however, it makes it a little easier knowing that Erika will continue the great work we've done, and continue to improve on how we do things and how we deliver recreational opportunities to the community."

Strojinc will be the sixth executive director in the district's history, and the first woman to lead the organization.

Howard Raubitschek celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday April 2. - Courtesy of Howard Raubitschek

• Congratulations to Howard Raubitschek, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, April 2, in the company of family and friends, some from as far away as Australia.

Raubitschek, who lives with his daughter and son-in-law in Buffalo Grove, was born in Brooklyn, New York, moving to Chicago in 1945, where he raised his family and worked as an old-fashioned doctor -- one who made house calls and was paid in chickens.

After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, reading and raising tomatoes. He loves to travel and was fortunate to have visited many amazing countries.

Raubitschek drives, likes to walk and makes his own meals. And, according to his daughter Joan, he is as sharp as a tack and can out think anyone when it comes to history. He also loves odd foods, which his family thinks is the secret to his longevity.

Raubitschek is the father of two, grandfather to four and great-grandfather to 10.

U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Miguel Palmero of Wheeling drains a fire hose aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). - Courtesy of U.S. Navy/ Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn

• U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Miguel Palmero of Wheeling works aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), which is in the U.S. 7th Fleet, conducting routine operations.

The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

• Submit 'Neighbors in the News' items to ntwohey@dailyherald.com.