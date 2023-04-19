Best bets: 'The Office' Reunion, Winger, Pat McGann, Chicago Dance Crash

Chicago Dance Crash performs Sunday at the College of Lake County's James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts. Courtesy of Chicago Dance Crash

'Homerathon'

The National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted St., Chicago, hosts a public reading in its entirety of "The Odyssey" -- Homer's epic poem tracing the post-Trojan War journey of King Odysseus back to his home. Representatives from the National Hellenic Museum and University of Illinois Chicago Department of Classics and Mediterranean Studies will participate in the two-day event dubbed "Homerathon." (312) 655-1234 or nationalhellenicmuseum.org/homerathon. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Cinderella en pointe

Revel in the magic of "Cinderella" as the World Ballet Series brings an enchanting adaptation of the fairy tale to life on the Genesee Theatre stage at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets run from $35-$85 at geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Friday, April 21

David Koechner, who played Todd Packer on "The Office," hosts an after-hours trivia and comedy show at The Reunion 2023, a fan convention at Navy Pier Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23.

Hey, "The Office" fans, get your cosplay out for this weekend's The Reunion 2023 fan convention at Navy Pier's Festival Hall, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Meet up with fan favorite casts members like Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and many others. Have a drink at the Poor Richard's-themed bar after a pretzel-eating contest judged by Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson). And flex your brain cells with After Hours Trivia hosted by David Koechner (Todd Packer). Visit reunioncon.com for the lineup of photo ops, Q&A panels, comedy performances and more. Saturday general admission is $79.95, Sunday is $49.95 and a weekend pass is $119.95; VIP and autograph packages are available. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22 (plus after-hours events), and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Comedian Pat McGann plays two shows at the Chicago Theatre Saturday, April 22. -

Chicago comedian Pat McGann takes the mic at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, for two standup performances. The first, at 7 p.m. Saturday, is nearly sold out, but tickets are still available for the later show. $29.75 at msg.com. 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Alexandrya Fryson, left, and Sterling Harris are among the members of M.A.D.D. Rhythms performing as part of "Rhythms of Resistance." - Courtesy of William Frederking

Chicago tap ensemble M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Trinity Irish Dance Company are joined by New York tap ensemble Dorrance Dance for "Rhythms of Resistance," a percussive dance showcase taking place at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. The evening concludes with a collaborative finale. Tickets start at $25. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Glam metal rockers Winger bring the hits to the Arcada Theatre Saturday, April 22. - Courtesy of Andres Martinez

Winger heads to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, along with special guest Wig Wam for a night of hard-rocking hits and glam-metal favorites. Tickets are $49 at arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Classics a cappella style

The vocal ensemble Chicago a cappella concludes its season with the "American Songbook" concerts featuring tunes by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Jerome Kern and others. $35-$45. (773) 281-7820 or chicagoacappella.org.

• 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Ganz Hall, 425 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago

• 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

• 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

• 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park

Chicago Dance Crash

Chicago Dance Crash, one of the Midwest's premiere hip-hop ensembles combining jazz, acrobatic and street dance, performs at the College of Lake County's James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $10-$28. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23

The Hyde Park Art Center mounts Edra Soto's largest solo exhibition to date, "Destination/El Destino: A Decade of Graft," featuring immersive, large-scale sculptures. - Courtesy of The Hyde Park Art Center

The Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago, mounts the largest solo exhibition to date of works by Puerto Rican artist and educator Edra Soto. "Destination/El Destino: A Decade of Graft" consists of large-scale sculptures, photographs, drawings and games and includes her latest work, which features more than 500 tin stars hand-tooled by the artist. Free. hydeparkart.org. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday; from Saturday, April 22, through August 6

Arlington Heights native and Broadway veteran Karen Mason performs her cabaret show at Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret in Chicago. -

Arlington Heights native, Broadway veteran and cabaret chanteuse Karen Mason ("Sunset Boulevard," "Mamma Mia!" "Hairspray") headlines Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, 1383 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. "Karen Mason's Back ... And All That Jazz" features the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb ("Chicago," "Cabaret"). $45, plus a two-beverage minimum. davenportspianobar.com. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Illinois' best

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, celebrates some of Illinois' great musicians and bands as part of "State of Sound: A World of Music From Illinois," an exhibition showcasing artists such as Muddy Waters, Cheap Trick, Earth Wind and Fire and others who shaped the "sonic history of Illinois and the world." Free. navypier.org. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, through Aug. 27