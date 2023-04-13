Sound check: John Mellencamp; Shawn Maxwell's release; the return of Rachel Baiman
Mellencamp live
Indiana's native son John Mellencamp brings three nights of heartland rock to Chicago for his "Live and In Person 2023" residency, featuring favorites from his "Jack & Diane" and "Pink Houses" days through his current hits.
8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $85. msg.com.
Composer and jazz artist Shawn Maxwell celebrates his 11th album release with a show Friday, April 14, at The Venue in Aurora.
Jazzy Friday
In late March, Chicago-based bandleader, composer and saxophonist Shawn Maxwell released his 11th album, "Story at Eleven," an uplifting four-movement, long-form jazz composition, on streaming services and retail sites. This weekend, he and bandmates Collin Clauson, Michael Barton and Greg Essig will celebrate with a CD release show at The Venue in Aurora, with special guest openers The Plainfield North High School Jazz Band.
7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15 for general admission, $20 for premium admission; price increases by $5 at the door. themusicvenue.org.
Rachel Baiman returns
Nashville singer-songwriter Rachel Baiman returns to her native Chicago area to share her newest album release, "Common Nation of Sorrow," at FitzGerald's. Southern-tinged artist Seth Walker joins her for a night of Americana and heart at the Berwyn venue.
8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Americana artist Rachel Baiman shares her new album Friday, April 14, at FitzGerald's in Berwyn.
- Courtesy of Natia Cinco
Terrapin Flyer
Get the best Grateful Dead-adjacent jams and improvisations as Chicago's Terrapin Flyer explores the musical soundscape at Durty Nellie's this weekend.
9 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20. durtynellies.com.
Underbelly Spotlight
Adela and Dan of the Underbelly Hours underground music podcast are back on stage with the Underbelly Hours Spotlight, this time at a new location at the Art Gallery Kafe in Wood Dale. This month's lineup includes sets by local artists Ian Leith, Brian McGrath and indie-folk duo Each Day.
5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Art Gallery Kafe, 127 Front St., Wood Dale. $10. facebook.com/ArtGalleryKafe/.
The blues at SPACE
Chicago blues masters The Cash Box Kings head up to Evanston to promote their newest album, "Oscar's Motel," with a show at SPACE.
7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. evanstonspace.com
• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.
