Sound check: John Mellencamp; Shawn Maxwell's release; the return of Rachel Baiman

Associated PressJohn Mellencamp brings his hits to the Chicago Theatre for three nights Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15.

Mellencamp live

Indiana's native son John Mellencamp brings three nights of heartland rock to Chicago for his "Live and In Person 2023" residency, featuring favorites from his "Jack & Diane" and "Pink Houses" days through his current hits.

8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $85. msg.com.

Composer and jazz artist Shawn Maxwell celebrates his 11th album release with a show Friday, April 14, at The Venue in Aurora.

In late March, Chicago-based bandleader, composer and saxophonist Shawn Maxwell released his 11th album, "Story at Eleven," an uplifting four-movement, long-form jazz composition, on streaming services and retail sites. This weekend, he and bandmates Collin Clauson, Michael Barton and Greg Essig will celebrate with a CD release show at The Venue in Aurora, with special guest openers The Plainfield North High School Jazz Band.

7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15 for general admission, $20 for premium admission; price increases by $5 at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Rachel Baiman returns

Nashville singer-songwriter Rachel Baiman returns to her native Chicago area to share her newest album release, "Common Nation of Sorrow," at FitzGerald's. Southern-tinged artist Seth Walker joins her for a night of Americana and heart at the Berwyn venue.

8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Americana artist Rachel Baiman shares her new album Friday, April 14, at FitzGerald's in Berwyn. - Courtesy of Natia Cinco

Get the best Grateful Dead-adjacent jams and improvisations as Chicago's Terrapin Flyer explores the musical soundscape at Durty Nellie's this weekend.

9 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20. durtynellies.com.

Underbelly Spotlight

Adela and Dan of the Underbelly Hours underground music podcast are back on stage with the Underbelly Hours Spotlight, this time at a new location at the Art Gallery Kafe in Wood Dale. This month's lineup includes sets by local artists Ian Leith, Brian McGrath and indie-folk duo Each Day.

5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Art Gallery Kafe, 127 Front St., Wood Dale. $10. facebook.com/ArtGalleryKafe/.

The blues at SPACE

Chicago blues masters The Cash Box Kings head up to Evanston to promote their newest album, "Oscar's Motel," with a show at SPACE.

7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. evanstonspace.com

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.