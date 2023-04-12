Not sure about Brussels sprouts? This tasty casserole will change your mind

Cleaned and trimmed Brussels sprouts are the basis of this flavorful casserole. Courtesy of Don Mauer

Brussels sprouts are one of those love 'em or hate 'em vegetables. They look like miniature cabbages and taste similar to them, too.

Brussels sprouts are cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, rutabaga, cauliflower and kale) considered some of the best health-producing vegetables -- the reason: nutrition.

According to the National Cancer Institute: "Cruciferous vegetables are rich in nutrients, including several carotenoids (beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin); vitamins C, E, and K; folate; and minerals. They also are a good fiber source."

Ever been in a kitchen where cabbage is being cooked and that kitchen does not smell that good, especially if the cabbage is overcooked? The reason: is glucosinolates (glue-co-SIN-o-lates).

Glucosinolates contain sulfur, so cruciferous vegetables (like cabbage or Brussels sprouts) may smell like sulfur when cooking.

I've found that most people don't like Brussels sprouts based on their childhood experiences. Many cooks, to expedite dinner, turned to frozen Brussels sprouts, which is where the trouble begins. When those cooked-from-frozen Brussels sprouts hit the dinner table, they were gray in color, mushy in texture and didn't smell good.

Years ago, I started with market-fresh Brussels sprouts that, when served, were a lovely green, with a good texture without being mushy, and tasted terrific thanks to salt, fresh ground pepper and butter.

Recently, I wanted to make something unusual and healthy for a dinner get-together for eight and decided to make a Brussels sprouts casserole. Risky since at least one or more diners might not even take a little.

I found a recipe titled: "The Best Brussels Sprouts Casserole" at mantitlement.com and used it as the base for the casserole.

This recipe's short ingredient list -- only seven items -- was greatly appreciated, as were the brief instructions of eight sentences.

Since the recipe only served six, I doubled it so I wouldn't short any of the eight dinner guests.

It was my lucky day that my local store had beautiful, organic Brussels sprouts on sale. While there, I picked up organic, no-sugar bacon, organic cheddar cheese and organic whipping cream.

Since I don't do wheat, I found a gluten-free, bread-crumb-like substitute made with brown rice flour and other non-wheat flour and decided to try it. This was important since regular bread crumbs give the casserole a "crunch."

Yes, Brussels sprouts are a hassle to trim and clean the outer leaves. The rest of the process went fairly well. To keep the casserole ingredients from sticking to the dish, I used some of the bacon fat from the freshly roasted bacon.

How was it received? Even two guests who don't like Brussels sprouts served up large helpings and returned for seconds. Success.

Give it a try.

Don Mauer adapted a recipe for Brussels Sprouts Casserole from one he found on the website Mantitlement. - Courtesy of Don Mauer

2 pounds fresh organic Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and cut in half

8 ounces no-sugar organic bacon, cooked and chopped

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream (organic preferred)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

½ cup gluten-free bread crumbs (such as Aleia's brand)

Place the oven rack in the center position and begin heating the oven to 400 degrees.

Use some of the bacon fat to grease the interior bottom and sides of a 13-by-9-inch casserole dish. Set aside.

While the oven heats: fill a 6-quart saucepan half full with cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the sprouts to the boiling water, reduce the heat to medium-high, and cook for 7-8 minutes, until just tender. Drain and cool.

While the Brussels sprouts cool, add the bacon, 2 cups of cheese, whipping cream, salt and pepper to a large mixing bowl, stirring together until well combined. Slice the Brussels sprouts into thin pieces and add to the mixing bowl. Using a large rubber spatula, stir and fold until well mixed.

Transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Distribute the remaining cheese over the top and then sprinkle evenly with the bread crumbs.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the casserole is bubbling around the edges and the crumbs are browned.

Serves 8

Nutrition values per serving: 403 calories (65% from fat), 29.2 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 18.6 g carbohydrates (14.5 net carbs), 3.3 g sugars, 4.1 g fiber, 18.5 g protein, 94 mg cholesterol, 805 mg sodium.

SaltSense: Omitting the kosher salt reduces sodium per serving to 565 milligrams.

Adapted from a recipe from mantitlement.com.