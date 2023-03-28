Naperville Jaycees Last Fling announces packed lineup of musical acts

90s Pop Nation is one of the many musical acts scheduled to perform at the 2023 Naperville Jaycees Last Fling. Courtesy of the Naperville Jaycees

Another big batch of musical acts is lined up for the 2023 Naperville Jaycees Last Fling.

The annual event, scheduled for Labor Day weekend from Sept. 1 through Sept, 4, will take place along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. The end-of-summer block party features food, drinks, carnival fun and, of course, plenty of music.

"Music is incredibly important," said Karen Coleman, public relations chair for the Last Fling. "Without music, a carnival wouldn't even be a carnival. Music is what draws people in. They hear the fun and they want to see what's up."

Friday's headliner, hitting the stage at 8 p.m., will be Hairbangers Ball. Mix Tape Junkies open the night at 5 p.m.

Too Hype Crew headlines Saturday's lineup. OMT starts the day at noon, followed by The PriSSillas at 2:30 p.m. and 90s Pop Nation at 5:15 p.m.

Sunday's closing act, also at 8 p.m., is Sixteen Candles Band. Within 4 Days takes the stage at noon. The Country Nights perform at 2:30 p.m., and The Ron Burgundy's play at 5:15 p.m.

Hi Infidelity closes the weekend with a 3:45 p.m. performance on Labor Day. Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones play at noon.

The Last Fling is the Naperville Jaycees' largest fundraiser of the year. In the past 20 years, the event has raised more than $2 million for nonprofit organizations in Naperville and DuPage County.

For volunteer and sponsorship information for the Last Fling, email admin@lastfling.org or visit lastfling.org. For more information about the Naperville Jaycees, call (630) 961-9375 or visit naperjaycees.org.

"Once we announce the bands, that's when people start getting excited and start planning," Coleman said.