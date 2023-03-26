Fun and games in Schaumburg as AdeptiCon takes over convention center
Updated 3/26/2023 4:44 PM
It may have seemed like all just fun and games this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, and that's because it was.
Hundreds of tabletop game enthusiasts made their way to the convention center Thursday through Sunday for AdeptiCon, an annual celebration of games and gaming.
The event featured more than 675 tournaments, event games, hobby seminars covering all aspects of the miniature war gaming hobby and dozens of vendors offering related products.
Among the youngest visitors Sunday was 4-year-old Gabriel Patrick of Oak Park, who was there was his father, Michael, checking out painted miniature figures.
"He's got money in his pocket to burn," Michael Patrick joked.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.