 

Fun and games in Schaumburg as AdeptiCon takes over convention center

  • Michael Patrick of Oak Park holds son Gabriel, 4, while picking out painted miniature figures on Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

    Michael Patrick of Oak Park holds son Gabriel, 4, while picking out painted miniature figures on Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Stephen Olszewski of Warren, Michigan, gives pointers on the game Warhammer 40,000 on Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

    Stephen Olszewski of Warren, Michigan, gives pointers on the game Warhammer 40,000 on Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Top, Aaron Straus of Lincoln Square and son Adam, 8, and, at bottom, Josh Fouke of Cary and son Sam, 6, paint miniature figures Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

    Top, Aaron Straus of Lincoln Square and son Adam, 8, and, at bottom, Josh Fouke of Cary and son Sam, 6, paint miniature figures Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Overseeing the Star Wars Legion gaming table Sunday were guests dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael and Leonardo during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

    Overseeing the Star Wars Legion gaming table Sunday were guests dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael and Leonardo during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Rowen Biehl, 11, a fifth-grader from Davenport, Iowa, plays Sunday at the Star Wars Legion gaming table during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

    Rowen Biehl, 11, a fifth-grader from Davenport, Iowa, plays Sunday at the Star Wars Legion gaming table during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Vendors and exhibitors filled the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center over the weekend for the AdeptiCon gaming convention.

    Vendors and exhibitors filled the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center over the weekend for the AdeptiCon gaming convention. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/26/2023 4:44 PM

It may have seemed like all just fun and games this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, and that's because it was.

Hundreds of tabletop game enthusiasts made their way to the convention center Thursday through Sunday for AdeptiCon, an annual celebration of games and gaming.

 

The event featured more than 675 tournaments, event games, hobby seminars covering all aspects of the miniature war gaming hobby and dozens of vendors offering related products.

Among the youngest visitors Sunday was 4-year-old Gabriel Patrick of Oak Park, who was there was his father, Michael, checking out painted miniature figures.

"He's got money in his pocket to burn," Michael Patrick joked.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 