Fun and games in Schaumburg as AdeptiCon takes over convention center

Vendors and exhibitors filled the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center over the weekend for the AdeptiCon gaming convention. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Rowen Biehl, 11, a fifth-grader from Davenport, Iowa, plays Sunday at the Star Wars Legion gaming table during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Overseeing the Star Wars Legion gaming table Sunday were guests dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael and Leonardo during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Top, Aaron Straus of Lincoln Square and son Adam, 8, and, at bottom, Josh Fouke of Cary and son Sam, 6, paint miniature figures Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Stephen Olszewski of Warren, Michigan, gives pointers on the game Warhammer 40,000 on Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Michael Patrick of Oak Park holds son Gabriel, 4, while picking out painted miniature figures on Sunday during the AdeptiCon gaming convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

It may have seemed like all just fun and games this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, and that's because it was.

Hundreds of tabletop game enthusiasts made their way to the convention center Thursday through Sunday for AdeptiCon, an annual celebration of games and gaming.

The event featured more than 675 tournaments, event games, hobby seminars covering all aspects of the miniature war gaming hobby and dozens of vendors offering related products.

Among the youngest visitors Sunday was 4-year-old Gabriel Patrick of Oak Park, who was there was his father, Michael, checking out painted miniature figures.

"He's got money in his pocket to burn," Michael Patrick joked.