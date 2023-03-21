Best Bets: AdeptiCon, Lewis Black, Il Divo, Impractical Jokers

Roll the dice

AdeptiCon brings gaming back to Schaumburg for its annual celebration of all things tabletop. With hundreds of events planned across five days at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 155 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg, AdeptiCon hosts tournaments throughout the weekend, board gaming tables, RPGs, demos and vendors, hobby seminars, and miniatures modeling and painting competitions. Registration for most tournaments and workshops are now closed, but admission is free to explore, shop and play some games. Exhibitor Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 23-25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, but events and free gaming are open Wednesday evening through Sunday; visit adepticon.org for details and schedules.

English rocker Leo Sayer marks 50 years in music with a tour stop Friday, March 24, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Leo Sayer

English singer-songwriter Leo Sayer ("More Than I Can Say," "When I Need You" and the Grammy-winning "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing," to name a few) returns to the U.S. after a 20-year tour hiatus to mark the 50-year anniversary of "Silverbird" with a tour stop at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets are $59 at arcadalive.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 24

Comedian/author/actor Lewis Black performs two shows this weekend at The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. - Courtesy of Joey L.

Grammy Award-winning comedian Lewis Black ("The Daily Show," HBO and Comedy Central veteran) brings his "Off the Rails" tour to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $58-$72. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24-25

Il Divo at Genesee

Prepare for timeless pop favorites and classical pieces as the international supergroup Il Divo -- the trio of Swiss tenor Urs Bühler, American tenor David Miller and French pop singer Sébastien Izambard, plus special guest baritone Steven LaBrie -- heads to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., on its "A New Day Tour." Tickets are $69-$119 at geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, March 24

Family-friendly ballet

The Joffrey Ballet brings "Rita Finds Home," a family-friendly ballet about immigration produced in collaboration with the Miami City Ballet, to Aurora University's Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora. Free. Search "Rita Finds Home" at aurora.edu. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24

Lyric Opera's 'Proximity'

Lyric Opera of Chicago premieres "Proximity," a trio of new operas addressing gun violence ("Walkers" by playwright/actress Anna Deavere Smith and composer Daniel Bernard Roumain); the need to respect and preserve natural resources ("Night" by composer John Luther Adams and librettist John Haines); and the disconnection that comes from living in a world where technology dominates ("Four Portraits" by composer/librettist Caroline Shaw and librettist Jocelyn Clarke). Naperville native Yuval Sharon directs the production described as "revolutionary in its structure and groundbreaking in its technical wizardry." Performances take place at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $40. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. Various days and times Friday, March 24 through April 8

Meet the playwright

Playwright Boo Killebrew ("The Play About My Dad," "Romance Novels for Dummies," Netflix's "Longmire," FX's "Mrs. America") will appear at the Performing Arts Center at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. The writer/actress will participate in talkbacks following Harper College performances of her play "Lettie," about an ex-convict struggling to regain custody of her children. $15-$25. (847) 925-6100 or harpercollege.edu/boxoffice. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 (talkbacks follow at 9:30 p.m.)

"Paw Patrol" pals help out their friend in the stage show "Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite" this weekend at the Chicago Theatre. - Courtesy of VStar Entertainment Group

Characters from the animated TV series "Paw Patrol" come together to help rescue their pal Robo Dog, who's been kidnapped and cloned by Mayor Humdinger, in "Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite" at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $25-$79. msg.com/the-chicago-theatre. 10:30 a.m. and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26

Black dance celebration

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Joel Hall Dancers & Center, Muntu Dance Theatre, M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center & Hiplet Ballerinas are among the ensembles participating in the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project "Sans Pareil" (French for "unparalleled") performances celebrating Black dance in Chicago. Performances take place this weekend at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. $25, $10 for students and seniors. chicagoblackdancelegacy.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 2 (youth performance) and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Impractical Jokers

Comedians James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn from truTV's "Impractical Jokers" bring the shenanigans of the show to the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont, for a 16+ tour stop of the "Impractical Jokers: The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour." Tickets start at $64.50 at impracticaljokerslive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers play two shows in the suburbs this week -- Sunday, March 26, at The Venue in Aurora and Monday, March 27, at SPACE in Evanston. - Courtesy of Kathleen Harrison

Award-winning blues-rocker Tommy Castro brings songs from his new album, "Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town," along with hits from nearly three decades on the stage as he and his band The Painkillers play two shows in the suburbs this week. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora, $25-$30 at themusicvenue.org; 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston, $20-$35 at evanstonspace.com.