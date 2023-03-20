Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame to honor two classes of inductees

Nine inductees will be enshrined in the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame during a celebration banquet March 31 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett.

The group includes five honorees selected for the Class of 2020 who couldn't be feted at the time because of the pandemic.

"We're so excited to finally be able to honor everyone in person," said Hall of Fame vice president Murna Hansemann.

The Hall of Fame recognizes artists associated with the Fox Valley who have achieved international or national acclaim. The honor is for living artists or can be awarded posthumously. Seventy-three people have been inducted in the 21-year history of the Hall of Fame.

Each inductee will be introduced and receive an engraved plaque to be displayed at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.

The 2020 inductees are:

• Pianist and composer Patrick Beckman, who grew up in Elgin.

• Multi-instrumentalist, composer and recording engineer Kevin Braheny Fortune of Elgin.

• Founder and director of the St. Charles Singers Jeffrey Hunt of St. Charles.

• Portraitist and master pastelist Vincent S. Chiaramonte of Campton Hills.

• Painter Joel C. Sheesley of Wheaton.

The 2022 inductees are:

• Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame founders and music patrons Lucille and Sten Halfvarson, who lived in Aurora before their passing.

• Late author and publisher Olive Beaupré Miller of Aurora.

• Late author and editor Charles Pierce Burton of Aurora.

• Painter Joseph Morton "Mort" Luby, formerly of Carpentersville.

Tickets for the event are $75 and include dinner and entertainment. For tickets, email Hansemann at murna@ameritech.net or call her at (847) 742-6431.

The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra Hanson String Quartet will perform during the cocktail hour. The cash bar will open 5:30 p.m. at Villa Olivia. 1401 W Lake St.

Internationally acclaimed concert pianist Huntley Brown will provide entertainment during the banquet and awards ceremony.

For more information, visit FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org.