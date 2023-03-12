Good News Sunday: Suburban teachers named Golden Apple Award state finalists

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

After embarking on her teaching career years ago as a Golden Apple Scholar, Lori Ford now has been selected as a state finalist for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching for her work with English language learners and low-income students at Sunny Hill Elementary School in Carpentersville.

Ford was one of three area teachers and 30 throughout the state announced by the Golden Apple Foundation as finalists for the prestigious award among 500 nominees in the fourth through eighth grade category.

Also named finalists were Brian Horner, a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Meadow Glens Elementary School in Naperville, and Andrea Woods, a fourth grade teacher at Big Hollow Elementary School in Ingleside.

Ten recipients of the Golden Apple Award will be named in the spring and receive $5,000.

"It's been so exciting," said Ford, a Stevenson High School graduate. "This is all about the school I teach in and serve. It's a family here. Everyone's been so supportive."

For the full story, click here.

Marianne Murphy Orland, Hilary Ann Feldman, and Caryn Caffarelli perform in Acts Of Kindness Cabaret's show "A Little Help From My Friends." The nonprofit organization helps other nonprofits put on shows to raise funds. - Courtesy of Acts Of Kindness Cabaret

Take a little song, add a little dance, throw in a few laughs and a whole lot of kindness and you have yourself a show.

At least that is what Hilary Ann Feldman of Wheeling believes.

The founder and artistic director of Acts Of Kindness Cabaret donates her time and talents to help nonprofit organizations raise money.

According to its website, aokcabaret.org, in addition to the entertainment, the Wheeling nonprofit also provides sound and lighting, technical staff, setup crews, ushers, and even printed programs.

The group also offers virtual events with professionally recorded entertainment, script guidance and e-programs.

AOKC even works with the benefiting nonprofit to find a suitable venue for the show, as well as software to promote the fundraiser.

"AOKC performance events relieve you of much of the expense and bandwidth burden normally associated with live events, while providing you with top-quality professional entertainment that inspires your audience to give," Feldman said.

For the full story, click here.

Jim Gilbert of Aurora reacts as stylist Kathy Leasure shaves his head at the Aurora St. Baldrick's fundraiser at Ballydoyle Irish Pub and Restaurant in Aurora. - Courtesy of Al Benson

Jim Gilbert of Aurora is getting used to having his head shaved every March.

He was among about 35 Aurora-area residents who had their heads shaved Sunday in exchange for donations to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a nonprofit fighting childhood cancer.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ballydoyle Irish Pub and Restaurant in Aurora.

For a sixth year, Gilbert participated in the 17th annual Aurora fundraiser that raised $25,000.

Gilbert had his head shaved in exchange for $1,599 in donations from family and friends.

In an advance appeal, Gilbert said, "Why am I shaving my head with St. Baldrick's? Because with your donation on my head, together, we can save lives. Research is hope for kids with cancer, but donations to find cures have been down since 2020."

In the last 17 years, the Aurora event has raised over $1.6 million and shaved 2,151 heads. It is one of many such events taking place throughout the suburbs in March to raise funds for St. Baldrick's.

For the full story, click here.

• Good News Sunday will run each weekend. Please visit dailyherald.com/newsletters to sign up for our Good News Sunday newsletter.