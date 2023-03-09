Neighbors in the news: Highland Park foundation welcomes two new members

• The Highland Park Community Foundation (HPCF) has welcomed Caroline Mead as a new board member and Eric Zoberman as senior director.

Mead was raised in the suburbs of Kansas City and moved to Highwood in the summer of 2013.

With 14 years in the renewable energy industry, Mead hopes to bring a "green lens" to the HPCF. Her background in this field positions her to bring this perspective to existing projects and events, as well as to the future of the foundation.

Additionally, as a member of the Highwood Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as Celebrate Highwood, Mead has helped shape the future of Highwood for decades to come.

"There are so many things that individuals in Highwood and Highland Park do to celebrate each other, to look out for one another. This community has inspired me to become involved with the HPCF," said Mead.

Named senior director, Zoberman brings with him an extensive background in nonprofit fundraising and volunteer management and will work closely with HPCF Executive Director Terri Olian to communicate HPCF's vision and story, fundraise and partner with donors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our small, but mighty, staff. We appreciate his considerable experience working with community organizations, and the collaborative and energetic approach he brings to his work. With his clear passion for community engagement and philanthropy at a local level, he will be a tremendous asset to the foundation," said Olian.

Zoberman, who grew up in Northbrook and moved to Highland Park in January 2020, has a long history of inspiring young people to get involved in their community and of connecting philanthropic organizations with the communities they serve through his work as the managing director at Precision Giving and as director of Volunteer Services for United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.

Callia Murray with her viola. - Courtesy of Nina Badagliacco

• Callia Murray, 13, was the 2022 Walgreens National Concerto Competition Junior winner.

An eighth grader at Daniel Wright Junior High School in Lincolnshire, Callia began playing the violin at age 6 and the viola at age 8. She currently studies with Desirée Ruhstrat and performs with the Midwest Young Artist Conservatory's Symphony Orchestra.

Previously, she was principal violist of the Chicago Youth Symphony's Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2022, Callia was the winner of the Society of American Musicians Competition in the Junior Viola Division and was awarded a summer camp scholarship for the Crain-Maling Young Artists Competition.

Callia has performed in many master classes with the renowned Matthew Lipman, Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and Meng Wang.

Callia, as well as the other winners of the Walgreens Concerto Competition, performed at Northwestern University's Pick-Staiger Concert Hall on Feb. 25 with the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory's Symphony Orchestra. She performed Sir William Walton's viola concerto "Andante Comodo."

During her free time, she enjoys reading murder mysteries, baking, and ice-skating.

Commissioner Laura Reilly, center right, with Hanover Park Park District and IAPD staff after the award ceremony. - Courtesy of Heczen Gomez

• The Hanover Park Park District announced that Commissioner Laura Reilly was awarded the Rising Star Award by the Illinois Association of Park Districts/Illinois Parks and Recreation Association.

This award recognizes an outstanding parks and recreation professional who has made significant contributions to their agency and the industry over a short period of time.

"Sun Needs a Holiday," a book by Schaumburg author Zaina Lee. - Courtesy of Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

• "Sun Needs a Holiday," a new book by Schaumburg author Zaina Lee has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The funny and imaginative children's story is about our Sun wishing to take a holiday after trillions of years dedicated to Earth and its surrounding solar system.

Lee, a licensed social worker, has written other children's books, including "If You Give a Fox Rabbits" and "How the Alligator Got in Our Bathtub."

