Explore latest garden trends at McHenry County Gardenfest

Learn how to add color to your garden with eye-popping annuals during the keynote session at McHenry County Gardenfest, a daylong series of seminars and workshops for gardeners at all skill levels. The annual event is sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension McHenry County Master Gardeners and McHenry County College. Courtesy of MCC

Explore the latest gardening trends, techniques, and tools at McHenry County Gardenfest, a daylong series of seminars and workshops for gardeners of every skill level. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake.

Attendees can choose from more than 15 breakout sessions presented by industry experts covering topics such as native plants, tree and shrub selection, garden design, vegetable gardening, pollinators, weed management, growing and caring for grapes, and more.

The morning keynote, "Adding Color with Annuals," will be presented by Kim Hartmann, a landscape designer and professional horticulturalist with more than 35 years of experience. The session will teach attendees how to create beautiful combinations of color, texture, and form to establish a long season of bloom and keep outdoor spaces fresh and fun.

Held annually, Gardenfest is sponsored by McHenry County College and the University of Illinois Extension McHenry County Master Gardeners.

Registration costs $45 and is now open at www.mchenry.edu/gardenfest. The fee includes lunch. Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to register early. The registration deadline is March 31; no refunds will be issued after this date. Tickets can also be bought on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event for an extra $5 (as long as seats are available).

For more information, visit www.mchenry.edu/gardenfest, email conferencecenter@mchenry.edu, or call (815) 479-7570. If you need an accommodation or a sign language interpreter, contact MCC's Office of Access and Disability Services at (815) 455-8766 or disabilityservices@mchenry.edu.