Conant's Cougar Perk cafe gives students hands-on work experience
Posted3/7/2023 6:00 AM
James B. Conant High School's student-run cafe Cougar Perk made its 14th debut this winter.
The pastries sold at Cougar Perk, Conant High School's student-run cafe, are baked by students. - Courtesy of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211
The cafe, designed at this point for staff in the early morning hours, is a collaboration between students enrolled in Conant's business and family and consumer science classes.
Science teachers Karin Lichtenberger, left, and Hanna Kutchek visit Cougar Perk, Conant High School's student-run cafe. - Courtesy of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211
During second semester, students at the Hoffman Estates school operate every aspect of the cafe -- from building a menu to baking fresh morning treats and operating the business.
The result is tasty hands-on learning.
