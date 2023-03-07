 

Conant's Cougar Perk cafe gives students hands-on work experience

James B. Conant High School's student-run cafe Cougar Perk made its 14th debut this winter.

The cafe, designed at this point for staff in the early morning hours, is a collaboration between students enrolled in Conant's business and family and consumer science classes.

During second semester, students at the Hoffman Estates school operate every aspect of the cafe -- from building a menu to baking fresh morning treats and operating the business.

The result is tasty hands-on learning.

