Conant's Cougar Perk cafe gives students hands-on work experience

Cougar Perk, Conant High School's student-run cafe, returns for its 14th year. Courtesy of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211

Junior Mackenzie Medema, a student in the Practices in Entrepreneurship class at Conant High School, works at Cougar Perk, Conant High School's student-run cafe. Students operate every aspect of the business. Courtesy of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211

James B. Conant High School's student-run cafe Cougar Perk made its 14th debut this winter.

The pastries sold at Cougar Perk, Conant High School's student-run cafe, are baked by students. - Courtesy of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211

The cafe, designed at this point for staff in the early morning hours, is a collaboration between students enrolled in Conant's business and family and consumer science classes.

Science teachers Karin Lichtenberger, left, and Hanna Kutchek visit Cougar Perk, Conant High School's student-run cafe. - Courtesy of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211

During second semester, students at the Hoffman Estates school operate every aspect of the cafe -- from building a menu to baking fresh morning treats and operating the business.

The result is tasty hands-on learning.