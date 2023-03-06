Finalists from 5 high schools to compete in annual U-46 TalentFest
Elgin Area School District U-46's talented high schoolers will get to showcase their skills at the 12th annual TalentFest, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, on the main stage at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.
Each year, TalentFest provides an opportunity for the creativity of District U-46 students to be showcased on a professional stage in front of family, friends, peers, and community members. The contest features 10 acts made up of two finalists chosen from each of the five district high schools: Bartlett, Streamwood, South Elgin, Elgin and Larkin. After these 10 acts perform, the audience will vote for their favorites.
The top five acts advance to the second phase of the night, where they will perform again. A panel of judges will select the first-, second- and third-place winners. In addition, the school whose two acts receive the most total audience votes during intermission will be awarded the traveling TalentFest Trophy. Last year's winner of that trophy was Elgin High School.
This year's celebrity judges are Rise Jones, originator and coordinator of Hamilton Wings; Dianha Ortega-Ehreth, executive director of Centro de Informacion in Elgin; and Jaimie Giraldo, coordinator of Fine Arts in U-46. The emcee is Dave Daubert, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Elgin.
Tickets for TalentFest 2023 are $5 and can be purchased online at Hemmens.org, by phone at (847) 931-5900, or at the door. TalentFest is made possible with the support of the U-46 Educational Foundation and the Elgin Cultural Arts Commission.