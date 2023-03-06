Finalists from 5 high schools to compete in annual U-46 TalentFest

TalentFest qualifier Nayeli Wood, a senior from Larkin High School, performs on Feb. 23. Nayeli sang the Amy Winehouse song "Tears Dry on their Own." Wood is one of the two top winners and will represent her school in the U-46 TalentFest competition at the Hemmens on Tuesday, March 7. Courtesy of John Konstantaras

TalentFest qualifier Ruben Fuentes, a junior at Larkin High School, performs along to "I Used to Make Out with Medusa" by the metalcore band Bring Me The Horizon. Fuentes will be one of two acts representing Larkin at U-46 TalentFest. Courtesy of Christy Lee

Bartlett High School junior Victoria Smutek sings "All I Ask" by Adele during the school's talent show on Jan. 25. The second-place finisher will be one of two acts representing Bartlett High School at U-46 TalentFest on March 7 at the Hemmens in Elgin. Courtesy of John Konstantaras

Bartlett High School senior Angel Salas plays a cuatro as he performs traditional Venezuelan music during the Bartlett High School talent show on Jan. 25. Salas finished in first place and will represent his school in the districtwide TalentFest competition. Courtesy of John Konstantaras

The band DV8, with junior Evander Campbell, sophomore Eduardo Casio, Liam Mayo, Class of 2022, and junior Denis Ulrikas, performs "Please Please Me" by the Beatles and "Breed" by Nirvana at the Streamwood High School talent show. DV8 was one of the two top winners and will represent their school at TalentFest. Courtesy of John Konstantaras

Junior Wendy Hernandez and senior Jonathan Miranda perform a Mexican folklore dance to "El Huarachazo de Sonora" during the Elgin High School talent show on Feb. 16. The pair finished in first place and will represent their school in the U-46 district TalentFest competition at the Hemmens Cultural Center on Tuesday, March 7. Courtesy of John Konstantaras

Elgin Area School District U-46's talented high schoolers will get to showcase their skills at the 12th annual TalentFest, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, on the main stage at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.

Elgin High School sophomore Sebastian Siwiec plays Chopin's "Fantasy Impromptu" on the piano at the school's talent show. Siwiec finished in second place and will represent his school in the U-46 district TalentFest competition. - Courtesy of John Konstantaras

Each year, TalentFest provides an opportunity for the creativity of District U-46 students to be showcased on a professional stage in front of family, friends, peers, and community members. The contest features 10 acts made up of two finalists chosen from each of the five district high schools: Bartlett, Streamwood, South Elgin, Elgin and Larkin. After these 10 acts perform, the audience will vote for their favorites.

From left, Alegres de Chicago -- sophomore Brian Lara, senior Rodolfo Lopez Jr., and junior Hugo Gonzalez -- perform "Tengo Miedo" and "El Sinaloense" at the South Elgin High School talent show Feb. 10. Alegres de Chicago took first place, and is one of the two acts to represent their school in the U-46 district TalentFest competition on March 7. - Courtesy of John Konstantaras

The top five acts advance to the second phase of the night, where they will perform again. A panel of judges will select the first-, second- and third-place winners. In addition, the school whose two acts receive the most total audience votes during intermission will be awarded the traveling TalentFest Trophy. Last year's winner of that trophy was Elgin High School.

South Elgin sophomore Colin Fredericks dances to Lady Gaga during the school's Feb. 10 talent show. Fredericks finished in second place and will be one of two acts representing South Elgin High School at TalentFest. - Courtesy of John Konstantaras

This year's celebrity judges are Rise Jones, originator and coordinator of Hamilton Wings; Dianha Ortega-Ehreth, executive director of Centro de Informacion in Elgin; and Jaimie Giraldo, coordinator of Fine Arts in U-46. The emcee is Dave Daubert, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Elgin.

Streamwood High School sophomore Teegan "Tee" Willey performs "Mr. Cellophane" from the musical "Chicago" during the school's talent show on Feb. 9. Willey was one of the two top winners and will represent Streamwood at the U-46 TalentFest competition. - Courtesy of John Konstantaras

Tickets for TalentFest 2023 are $5 and can be purchased online at Hemmens.org, by phone at (847) 931-5900, or at the door. TalentFest is made possible with the support of the U-46 Educational Foundation and the Elgin Cultural Arts Commission.